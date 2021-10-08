Ice Cream Shops All Use the Same Scoop for a Good Reason
We all know the familiar syrupy sweet smell of freshly cooked waffle cones, the unavoidable anxiety that arises while staring at a billboard of every ice cream flavor imaginable, and the oh-so-sweet satisfaction from that first spoonful of ice cream at your favorite ice cream shop. I remember peering over the glass-front case on my tippy toes when I was younger to watch with amazement as the workers gracefully plopped beautifully formed scoops of ice cream into each customer's vessel of choice. Personally, I prefer a cone.
I don't know about you, but I have never been able replicate those beautifully formed scoops at home. They make it look so easy, but try as I might, no combination of running my ice cream scoop under hot water or letting the ice cream temporarily thaw leads me to that signature lacey half-dome of ice cream.
After innumerable ice cream shop dates, friend reunions, and post-football victory celebrations, plus a little deep dive on the internet, I learned the secret to that beautiful scoop shape. Surprisingly, it's not years of practice and great forearm strength, but those may come in handy too.
Ice cream shops use a scoop that has a unique heat conductive liquid in the handle.
Mind. Blown.
The Zeroll Original Ice Cream Scoop allows for easy scooping by using the natural warmth from your hand, combined with a heat-conductive liquid in the handle, to create perfect-ice-cream-shop-worthy scoops every time.
Zeroll has been around since 1935, which means I've either been living under a rock or this is the best kept secret of all time.
Want to know the even better part of this discovery? You can buy Zeroll's scoops on Amazon.
BUY IT: $17.93; amazon.com
Their scoops are available in a range of sizes and colors. Now excuse me while I host the ice cream social of my dreams. This gadget may even keep me from eating straight out of the carton during my late-night Netflix marathons.
Happy ice cream scooping!