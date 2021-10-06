I Make Three Dozen Cookies Almost Every Week and This Cookie Scoop Has Them in the Oven in Record Time

There have been times when a child is sick or family obligations make even an hour-long cookie bake nearly impossible, which is when Publix sprinkle cookies come in. Let's be honest, they never disappoint. But, if possible, I prefer to spend the time actually making the cookies myself. Maybe it's silly, but it just seems to be a small way that I can provide love in the form of a homemade cookie to someone who might need it. All this to say, that is precisely the reason I find myself baking up three dozen of our famous Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies as often as I do.