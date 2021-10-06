I Make Three Dozen Cookies Almost Every Week and This Cookie Scoop Has Them in the Oven in Record Time
I don't have a lot of extra time on my hands but, lately, I've been managing to find an hour every week or so to bake up a big batch of cookies for our church's Food for the Journey ministry, which delivers meals to the homeless via a food truck, something which is particularly helpful for those who are food-insecure and unable to visit permanent meal distribution sites. Sometimes I'll cook a batch of make-ahead mashed potatoes, other times I'll double up on our amazing mac and cheese recipe but, my go-to is volunteering to bring cookies, which are baked up in record time thanks to my Wilton Stainless Steel Cookie Scoop.
There have been times when a child is sick or family obligations make even an hour-long cookie bake nearly impossible, which is when Publix sprinkle cookies come in. Let's be honest, they never disappoint. But, if possible, I prefer to spend the time actually making the cookies myself. Maybe it's silly, but it just seems to be a small way that I can provide love in the form of a homemade cookie to someone who might need it. All this to say, that is precisely the reason I find myself baking up three dozen of our famous Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies as often as I do.
I've become a regular pro, perfecting the exact shade of golden brown necessary for the nuttiest brown butter flavor. I've even managed to get my little helpers in line, knowing exactly when it's their turn to drop in the vanilla extract (big brother's job) and the chocolate chips (the ideal role for little sister who doesn't like chocolate and therefore never sneaks even a single chip). We've become a well-oiled, cookie-baking machine, with no gizmo or gadget quite as helpful in our process as my Wilton Stainless Steel Cookie Scoop.
I'll admit that I'm pretty good at forming cookies using the two-spoon method and there's something about the old-school technique that makes me smile, but when I'm regularly churning out cookies like a pint-sized Famous Amos, it can only be a job for the 4-teaspoon cookie scoop.
Once the dough is ready to go and I've lined the baking sheet with my beloved Silpat Baking Mat, I start scooping. Each ball pops out of the scoop with a simple squeeze of the handle. Click, plop. Click, plop. Pretty soon my cookie sheet is lined with a dozen perfectly shaped and spaced little mounds of the most delicious dough. After ten minutes in the oven, I'll pop in the next sheet. Soon enough I've managed to make three dozen cookies in under an hour.
The only part of process that takes a considerable amount of time is allowing the brown butter to chill, which usually takes about 45 to 60 minutes. Otherwise, the whole process can be achieved in record time—and even less if you opt for a brown-butter-less recipe.
Wilton Stainless Steel Cookie Scoop
BUY IT: $6.29; amazon.com
A spring handle for easy release and a stainless steel finish will have this cookie scoop baking with you for the long haul. Opt for the two-pack if you'll have extra helpers in the kitchen or want a backup for the holiday baking season ahead.