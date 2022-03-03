Williams Sonoma Just Discounted Popular Le Creuset, All-Clad, and Staub Items Right Under Our Noses
Whether you're shopping for high-quality cookware, a new kitchen gadget, or a special gift for newlyweds, Williams Sonoma is a go-to staple. However, adding a top-of-the-line cookware set or KitchenAid mixer to your cart can get expensive quickly. Fortunately, the retailer quietly put customer-loved brands like Le Creuset, All-Clad, Zwilling, Staub, and more on sale for up to 60 percent off.
The sale includes popular cast iron skillets, Dutch ovens, knife block sets, nonstick cookware sets, and more at shocking discounts. Whether you're updating your kitchen equipment or getting ahead of bridal shower season, these deals are too good to pass up. And instead of scrolling through the highlighted sale pages, check out the 10 best deals we found at Williams Sonoma right now.
Best Williams Sonoma Sale Finds:
- Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature French Oven, $139.95 (orig. $270)
- Staub 5-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Deep Oven, Starting at $199.95 (orig. $500)
- Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Skinny Grill, $109.95 (orig. $195)
- All-Clad 13-Piece Nonstick Induction Cookware Set, $599.95 (orig. $900)
- Zwilling J.A. Henckels Eight-Piece Knife Block Set, $279.95 (orig. $389.95)
- Staub 11-Inch Enameled Cast Iron Traditional Deep Skillet, $179.95 (orig. $240)
- Williams Sonoma Unpaper Towels Set of 10, Starting at $12.99 (orig. $21.95)
- Le Creuset Stoneware Rectangular Baking Dish, $64.95 (orig. $85)
- All-Clad Hard Anodized Nonstick Square Griddle, $59.95 (orig. $90)
- Global Classic Two-Piece Chef's Knife Set, $129.95 (orig. $219.95)
Fan-favorite cast iron cookware from the iconic French brand Le Creuset is on sale for up to 48 percent off. You can get a French oven (a shallower version of a Dutch oven) that's perfect for sauteing vegetables, browning meat, and whipping up sauces for $130 off. It comes in several of the brand's signature colors, like nectar, flame, ocean, red, and more. If you love grilled staples like steak, burgers, and charred vegetables, be sure to check out Le Creuset's skinny grill pan that makes outdoor favorites right on your stove while it's $85 off. The brand also recently redesigned the handles of their stoneware collection, and one of the new bakeware styles is on sale for 24 percent off.
If you need to update the pots and pans in your cabinet, you can't go wrong with the Ina Garten-approved brand All-Clad—one 24-piece cookware set is even on sale for up to $900 off. This 13-piece nonstick cookware set that's 34 percent off is made from hard anodized aluminum with a stainless steel base to evenly distribute heat for frying, sauteing, and braising meat and vegetables. And breakfast connoisseurs will love this $60 nonstick griddle that expertly cooks fluffy pancakes, runny eggs, and crispy bacon.
Williams Sonoma is also offering major deals on other classic essentials, like cast iron skillets, knife block sets, and even kitchen towels. Every kitchen needs at least one cast iron skillet, and right now you can get a Staub cast iron enameled deep skillet on sale for 60 percent off. If your knives have dulled beyond repair, consider this Zwilling J.A. Henckels eight-piece set that's on sale for up to $110 off. The high-carbon stainless steel set includes a chef's knife, a paring knife, a serrated utility knife, a prep knife, a bread knife, and kitchen shears.
This sale won't last much longer, so head to Williams Sonoma to take advantage of these prices while you can. Keep scrolling to shop the 10 best deals below.