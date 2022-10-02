What Is Pure Vanilla Extract—And Is It Worth The Cost?

Can you get corners with an imitation product?

By
Molly Allen
Molly Allen
Molly Allen

Molly Allen is a former bakery owner with more than 10 years of experience writing about food and beverage. Her work has been published in Taste of Home, HuffPost, Brides, and more.

Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on October 2, 2022
vanilla extract and vanilla beans
Photo: Getty Images

Vanilla extract shows up on the ingredients list for a wide variety of treats. Everything from puddings and chocolate chip cookies to classic cheesecake and pound cake calls for a teaspoon or two. But what exactly is vanilla extract?

There are several types of vanilla extract, and the battle between pure vanilla extract and imitation vanilla is never-ending. Here, discover just what pure vanilla extract is and whether it's really worth the extra cost.

What Is Vanilla Extract?

Vanilla extract is a flavoring agent used to enhance a variety of desserts and even savory dishes. It interacts with other ingredients in a recipe to make each bite much more flavorful.

Pure vanilla extract is made from vanilla beans. Imitation vanilla extract, on the other hand, is a synthetic product made from vanillin.

How Pure Vanilla Extract Is Made

Pure vanilla extract is made from vanilla beans, which are soaked in a solution of alcohol and water. During that soaking process, the flavor and color of the vanilla bean are extracted, allowing the potent liquid to be used in your favorite recipe.

Why Does Pure Vanilla Extract Cost So Much?

If it's just vanilla beans soaked in water and alcohol, why is it so pricy? According to Stephen Chavez, chef-instructor of Pastry & Baking Arts at the Institute of Culinary Education, pure vanilla is expensive because the beans come from a delicate plant that only grows in tropical regions.

"It is subject to weather issues in those regions, such as monsoons and other tropical storms, which can easily drive up the price of the vanilla," he says. Of course, once the price of vanilla goes up, so does the price of vanilla extract. "The demand never decreases but the supply does, causing the price to increase almost seasonally," he adds.

Is Pure Vanilla Extract Worth It?

​Depending on the brand and store, pure vanilla extract will typically cost $1 to $3 per ounce. Luckily, most recipes only call for one teaspoon or two, so the bottle can be used for a few treats. But is the extra cost of using pure vanilla worth it?

"The flavor from pure vanilla extract is tremendously better than cheap vanilla extract," says Chavez. And most professional bakers would agree.

Imitation vanilla extract is still a fine option if you'd prefer to keep costs low. If you do choose to use imitation vanilla, it's best used when baking cookies or a cake, rather than using it for no-bake desserts, such as custards or cheesecake, where the vanilla flavor is most pronounced.

But overall, imitation vanilla will not enhance the flavors in a recipe in the same incredible way that a teaspoon of pure vanilla does.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Mini Triple-Chocolate Buttermilk Pound Cakes
38 Adorable Mini Desserts for Hassle-Free Hosting
Apple-Spice Bundt Cake with Caramel Frosting
Our Easiest-Ever Fall Desserts
eggs in a carton
What Can I Substitute for Eggs?
Buttery Pineapple Crumble Bars
Fill Your Cookie Jar with Our Best-Loved Cookies and Bars
cranberry christmas cake
Our Best-Ever Christmas Recipes To Make This Holiday Season
White pineberry strawberries are picked from a Bush and placed on a plate in the garden in the summer
What Are Those White Strawberries at the Grocery Store?
Key Lime Tassies
Our Best Recipes With Key Limes
Blueberry-Citrus Rolls with Orange Glaze
Fresh Blueberry Recipes To Make All Summer Long
The Lane Cake
Spirited Bourbon Desserts For Any Occasion
Pumpkin-Spice Bundt with Brown Sugar Icing and Candied Pecans
35 Easy Pumpkin Recipes Full of Fall Flavor
Cakey Strawberry Cobbler in a casserole dish and bowl
60 Ways to Turn Berries into a Spectacular Summer Dessert
Mini Apple Pies
40 Mini Thanksgiving Desserts That Are Adorable and Delicious
Brownies
How To Make Boxed Brownies Even Better
Apple Butter Pound Cake with Caramel Frosting
27 Spiced Fall Desserts To Get You In the Spirit
Old-Fashioned Trifle
25 New Year's Eve Desserts
Hummingbird Cupcakes with Candied Pineapple Wedges
20 Last-Minute Easter Desserts That Will Save the Day