10 Sweet Vidalia Onion Recipes to Savor this Summer
When April comes around, we know to start searching the grocery store for fresh Vidalia onions. But the season's end in September always rolls around too soon. If you're hunting for ways to enjoy these mild Georgia gems while they're fresh this summer, look no further. From grilled onion rings to serve alongside your burger to our Vidalia Onion Soup, these recipes savor the flavor of freshly-harvested Vidalias from right here in the South. However, before you get cooking, be sure to check the origin of your onions. Not all sweet onions are Vidalias. Most true Vidalia onions are grown in or around Vidalia, Georgia. Once you've sourced the real thing, get to chopping. These Vidalia onion recipes add just the right amount of sweetness and onion flavor to sauces and savory dinner entrées.
Turkey Cheeseburgers With Grilled Vidalia Onion Rings
Tender and sweet with lots of char from the grill, these grilled Vidalia onions are eager to be stacked on your cheeseburger.
Vidalia Onion Soup
The natural sugars in Vidalias make them a perfect candidate for French onion soup.
Vidalia Onion-and-Vinegar Sauce
While this sauce was created to pair with a Roasted Beef Tenderloin, it works wonders with roasted chicken, turkey, and pork too.
Vidalia Onion Soufflé
With texture similar to a similar to a strata, you can top this soufflé with a little ham or bacon for your next Sunday brunch.
French Onion Soup Casserole
Naturally sweet Vidalia onions are ideal for caramelizing in this cozy casserole.
Slow-Cooker French Onion Soup
This simple soup leans on only a few ingredients to deliver maximum flavor, making Vidalia onions essential.
Dairy-Free Mashed Potatoes with Caramelized Vidalia Onions
Expect to grab a second (or third) spoonful of these not-so-average mashed potatoes. With caramelized onions and chicken broth instead of milk, they're sure to satisfy everyone at the table.
Grilled Potato Salad
Thinly sliced Vidalia onions are the perfect companion to grilled potatoes in this summer salad.
Strawberry-Spinach Salad
Let the season's flavors shine in this bright salad that pairs fresh strawberries, spinach, and Vidalia onions with a tasty homemade dressing.
Marinated Shrimp
While shrimp may be the star of this dish, the Vidalia onions in the simple marinade make all the difference.