If You're Putting These Common Cooking Items in the Oven You Should Stop, Immediately

Just because you've taken a gamble one or two times (or more) and come out on top, doesn't mean you should continue to push your luck. We've covered the things you should never put in your fridge, your dryer, and so on, but it's high time to heat up the discussion, don't you agree? On this list of things you should never put in your oven, we're sticking with the relatively common mistakes but forgoing the more obvious items like plastic—after all, we should all be aware of basic kitchen safety at this point, Janice. These are the things you should never put in your oven, even though you might think they are A-OK.

Wax Paper

So your Salmon en Papillote recipe calls for parchment paper but you're fresh out? Don't even think about reaching for the wax paper. Not only will the wax on the paper melt once it starts to heat up, but the paper can catch fire too. The first sign that you've made this mistake will likely be an odor as well as smoke coming from your oven—needless to say, it will probably be pretty hard to miss. Turn your appliance off and remove the pan and/or wax paper immediately. Also go ahead and ditch whatever food you were cooking on it.

Certain Glassware and/or Oven-Safe Glassware Without the Proper Precautions

Glassware can get tricky. Some varieties are just not meant to withstand the high heat and/or temperature fluctuations that come along with going from the counter to the oven. To stay safe, only use cookware that is deemed oven-safe. But, even with glassware that is oven-safe, there are some things you can do that would ultimately put them on the no-fly list. For instance, even oven-safe glassware needs to be brought to room temperature before putting it in the oven to avoid thermal shock. If you have a refrigerated dish that you pop straight into the oven, the temperature fluctuation could damage the glass if it doesn't crack or shatter immediately. The same can result from placing a hot-from-the-oven glass casserole dish directly on a cold counter or under cold water. You also don't want to put empty glassware, broken or damaged glassware, or non-tempered glassware into the oven.

Un-contained Food

You packed that apple pie dish to. the. brim. and now you can hear it sizzling, hissing, and popping from the next room? Should have put it on a sheet pan first. Sure you can leave it and, once again, hope for the best, but you really should get that mess cleaned up ASAP. If the spill is happening at the beginning of your cooking process, go ahead and remove the food item and let the oven cool until it's safe to wipe the mess clean. Place the pie plate, casserole dish, etc. onto a sheet pan lined with aluminum foil (for easy cleanup) when you're ready to get back to baking. If your spill wasn't noticed until the item was finished cooking or nearly there, just make sure to clean up the oven before your next use as these leftover bottom-of-the-oven messes do have the potential to catch fire.

Frozen Food That Needs To Be Thawed Prior To Cooking

We get it, it's tempting to skip the thaw process, but it's best to always follow the packaged cooking instructions when it comes to these matters. Things like frozen chicken nuggets, frozen pizza, etc. are usually meant to go straight into the oven in their frozen state, but items like, for instance, your Thanksgiving turkey, should be completely thawed before cooking. If not, you're running the risk of food poisoning or (best case scenario) a dried-out bird.

Oven Racks (If Self-Cleaning)