Save Up to 50 Percent on Chef-Favorite Brands During This Sur La Table Sale
There's a certain thrill that comes with knowing you got a good deal on something new for your kitchen, especially when cookware and appliances from top brands can cost hundreds. That's why savvy shoppers wait until the item they've been eyeing gets discounted. That, or they stumble upon a really good sale, like the one going on at Sur La Table right now.
The kitchen store is having a Things We Love sale. It's offering up to 50 percent off "chef favorites," including items from brands like Le Creuset, Staub, All-Clad, and KitchenAid. You'll find baking dishes, nonstick skillets, knives, and more essentials that will take your kitchen to the next level at much lower prices than usual. Check out 10 of the most noteworthy finds below.
Best Sur La Table Sale Finds:
- Le Creuset 3.5-Quart Sauteuse, $179.96 (orig. $299.95)
- Staub 10.5-Inch Pure Grill, $99.96 (orig. $229)
- Sur La Table Copper-Plated Heart Cookie Cutter, $3.96 (orig. $5)
- KitchenAid K400 Variable Speed Blender with Tamper, $199.96 (orig. $279.95)
- All-Clad HA1 3-Piece Nonstick Skillet Set, $139.96 (orig. $225)
- Sur La Table Glass Microwave Popcorn Popper with Disposable Serving Boxes, $14.99 (orig. $29.95)
- Zwilling J.A. Henckels Four Star 8-Piece Knife Block Set, $279.96 (orig. $734.50)
- Le Creuset 2-Piece Square Baker Set, $54.96 (orig. $71.95)
- Demeyere Stainless Egg Poaching Pan, $49.96 (orig. $87)
- Sur La Table Dish Scrubber Brush, $4.76 (orig. $6)
The sale includes serious discounts on historically pricey items. For instance, you can buy a 10.5-inch Staub grill for under $100 (it usually goes for $229), and a set of two Le Creuset bakers currently costs $55, marked down from $72. High-end appliances, like this KitchenAid blender on sale for just under $200, are also part of the deals.
Along with these finds, you can also save on smaller, more affordable essentials from Sur La Table's own cookware collection. Scoop up this dish scrubber brush while it's just $5 and this heart-shaped cookie cutter on sale for $4. You can also order a fun popcorn popper that comes with disposable serving boxes for $15—that's half off its usual price.
These deals won't last long, so pay a visit to Sur La Table today to shop all of the steep discounts. It's just the thing to get you through a mid-winter cooking rut. Ahead, take a closer look at 10 of the best deals we spotted from the sale.