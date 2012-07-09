55 of Our Tastiest Summer Tomato Recipes Ever—Enough Said

By Southern Living Editors Updated April 04, 2022
Credit: Hector Sanchez

No length of Shakespeare-worthy sonnet could ever adequately express our love for tomato season. No long-winded speech on a medieval balcony—sorry, Romeo—could rival a homemade tomato pie, and not even Johnny and June could measure up to the matrimony of thick tomato slices and a piece of mayo-topped white bread. It might be a Southern thing, but tomato season just gets us. The second summer hits, it's time to grab all the 'maters we can get our hands on in order to make old-fashioned tomato gravy, crispy fried green tomatoes, marinated tomato salad, pasta speckled with burst cherry tomatoes, and the like. So don't let the hot months languidly pass by without making your own fair share of these tasty summer tomato recipes.

Old Fashioned Tomato Pie

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Old-Fashioned Tomato Pie

This plate of goodness is always a home run. Don't skip salting the tomatoes. This step rids them of excess juice, so you'll have a nice firm pie, not a soggy mess.

Fresh Tomato Gravy

Credit: Greg Dupree; Food Styling: Anna Hampton; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch

Recipe: Fresh Tomato Gravy

If you haven't made this old-school classic, now's the time to try it out. It definitely belongs over a hot biscuit or pork chop.

Marinated Tomato-and-Herb Salad

Credit: Greg Dupree; Food Styling: Anna Hampton; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch

Recipe: Marinated Tomato-and-Herb Salad

The best thing about really good in-season tomatoes? They barely need anything to really sing, like this fresh herb-studded salad.

Fried Green Tomato Salad with Buttermilk Dressing

Credit: Greg Dupree; Food Styling: Anna Hampton; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch

Recipe: Fried Green Tomato Salad with Buttermilk Dressing

Only Southerners know the secret ways of the fried green tomato, particularly the signature crispy golden exterior. This salad is hearty enough to serve for dinner. 

Pickled Green Tomatoes

Credit: Greg Dupree; Food Styling: Anna Hampton; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch

Recipe: Pickled Green Tomatoes

Enjoy your tomato haul way beyond summertime by making pickled tomatoes and serving them with any meal. 

Smoked-Tomato Salsa

Credit: Greg Dupree; Food Styling: Anna Hampton; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch

Recipe: Smoked-Tomato Salsa

You'll never want to go back to the store-bought stuff after trying this smoky salsa with a kick. Tortilla chips are all you need for a killer snack. 

Slow-Roasted Cherry Tomato Bruschetta

Credit: Greg Dupree; Food Styling: Anna Hampton; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch

Recipe: Slow-Roasted Cherry Tomato Bruschetta

This is easily the tastiest use of an overabundance of cherry tomatoes. Restaurant-worthy bruschetta, coming right up. 

Grilled Corn-and-Salmon Salad with Tomatoes

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Recipe: Grilled Corn-and-Salmon Salad with Tomatoes

As far as we're concerned, fresh corn and tomatoes are a match made in heaven. Salmon makes it a hearty supper. 

Grilled Baby Zucchini-and-Tomato Salad

Credit: Greg Dupree; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch; Food Styling: Anna Hampton

Recipe: Grilled Baby Zucchini-and-Tomato Salad

This delicious take on panzanella is packed with grilled zucchini, cherry tomatoes, basil, and sourdough bread.

Slow-Cooker Chipotle-Tomato Soup

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Chipotle-Tomato Soup

This soup is practically begging to be paired with a melty grilled cheese sandwich, and we're ready to oblige. 

Open-Faced Tomato Sandwiches

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Open-Faced Tomato Sandwiches

Enhance fresh heirloom tomatoes by layering with an herby cream cheese-cucumber mixture on top of thick slices of toasted bread. 

Tomato, Cheddar, and Bacon Pie

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Tomato, Cheddar, and Bacon Pie

Everyone needs to make this old-fashioned savory pie, stat. You won't find a more mouthwatering tomato recipe ever. 

Seared Scallops with Fresh Tomato-Basil Sauce and Orzo

Credit: Linda Pugliese; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Anna Hampton

Recipe: Seared Scallops with Fresh Tomato-Basil Sauce and Orzo

This is a quick summer supper if we've ever seen one. Look for dry-packed scallops, which are packed without extra water or preservatives, to ensure they brown up nicely. 

Heirloom Tomato Tart

Credit: Joy Howard

Recipe: Heirloom Tomato Tart

Make the best of late summer tomatoes in this pretty and delicious tart.

Penne with Green Beans and Tomatoes

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Penne with Green Beans and Tomatoes

After making this easy pasta salad once, you'll never have a hard time thinking of a summer side dish. 

Pasta with Heirloom Tomatoes, Goat Cheese, and Basil

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Pasta with Heirloom Tomatoes, Goat Cheese, and Basil

Crispy cooked country ham rounds out this pasta dish with a touch of saltiness and all the flavor.

Tomato Carbonara

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Tomato Carbonara

Talk about one pretty dish of pasta. This sauce is speckled with colorful burst tomatoes and flavored with bacon (or pancetta), garlic, and Parmesan cheese.

Chicken Salad-Stuffed Tomatoes

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Chicken Salad-Stuffed Tomatoes

Skip the bread and fill a hollowed-out tomato with chicken salad instead. This light supper hits the spot on any hot summer night. 

Marinated Watermelon and Tomato Salad

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Marinated Watermelon and Tomato Salad

Tomatoes and watermelon are the stars of this dish, but a mint-ginger dressing and goat cheese make worthy sidekicks. 

Tomato-Herb Mini Frittatas

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Amy Burke

Recipe: Tomato-Herb Mini Frittatas

Brunch just got a whole lot more fun, starting with these miniature frittatas dotted with fresh tomatoes and plenty of herbs. 

Mini Tomato Sandwiches With Bacon Mayonnaise

Credit: Victor Protasio

Recipe: Mini Tomato Sandwiches With Bacon Mayonnaise

A tomato sandwich is as classic as it gets, and we took it to another level with bacon mayonnaise. 

Spaghetti with Marinated Tomatoes and Mozzarella

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Spaghetti with Marinated Tomatoes and Mozzarella

Just a handful of ingredients will turn out the prettiest side pasta salad of the summer. Add crisped prosciutto or rotisserie chicken for a quick hearty protein. 

Bacon-and-Tomato Breakfast Casserole

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Bacon-and-Tomato Breakfast Casserole

Bet you didn't see this crowd-pleasing slow-cooker star coming. Bacon, eggs, and fresh tomatoes make the best brunch trio.

Okra and Chickpeas in Fresh Tomato Sauce

Credit: Photo: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Okra and Chickpeas in Fresh Tomato Sauce

Tangy harissa (or Sriracha chili sauce) adds seriously delicious dimension to classic okra and tomatoes. 

Herbed Tomato Tart

Credit: Becky Luigart Stayner

Recipe: Herbed Tomato Tart

This might be our favorite use of store-bought puff pastry dough ever—and it'll be yours, too. 

Tomato, Peach, and Corn Salad

Credit: Photo: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Cat Steele

Recipe: Tomato, Peach, and Corn Salad

This salad is like summertime on a serving dish. The sweetness of peaches adds a serious amount of fresh flavor. 

Fried Green Tomatoes

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Fried Green Tomatoes

We couldn't leave out this gem. If you've never tried your hand at making classic fried green tomatoes, here's your perfect opportunity. 

Pasta with Marinated Tomatoes

Credit: Greg Dupree; Food Styling: Anna Hampton; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch

Recipe: Pasta with Marinated Tomatoes

Our Marinated Tomatoes add flair to any dish, from relish tray to pasta salad. This recipe is a cookout staple. 

Best-Ever Succotash

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: Best-Ever Succotash

There's a reason we call this our best-ever: Find out for yourself.

Tomato Galette

Credit: Photographer and props: Jennifer Causey Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Tomato Galette

Don't fuss with homemade pie crust and latticework—this simple galette is just as pretty but way easier.

Three-Bean Salad with Tomatoes and Tangy Creole Dressing

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Three-Bean Salad with Tomatoes and Tangy Creole Dressing

This gorgeous summer salad is the most delicious example of "eating the rainbow."

Best-Ever Crab Cakes with Green Tomato Slaw

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Best-Ever Crab Cakes with Green Tomato Slaw

These crab cakes truly live up to their name, and the fresh tomato slaw is a perfect pairing.

Baked Linguine With Spicy Tomato-Cream Sauce

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Baked Linguine With Spicy Tomato-Cream Sauce

When you're in a weeknight pinch, fresh refrigerated linguine has a shorter cook time than dry pasta.

Strawberry-Tomato Salad

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller

Recipe: Strawberry-Tomato Salad

You need just five fresh ingredients to toss this salad together for guests.

Pickled Cherry Tomatoes

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Pickled Cherry Tomatoes

Put up summer's best with this flavorful pickle recipe that will complement any appetizer board.

Pasta with Burst Tomatoes and Mascarpone

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Pasta with Burst Tomatoes and Mascarpone

Once you try these blistered grape tomatoes, you'll want to top every salad and fill every sandwich with them.

Heirloom Tomato Pie

Credit: Photographer Victor Protasio, Food Stylist Chelsea Zimmer, Prop Stylist Christine Keely

Recipe: Heirloom Tomato Pie

This classic tomato pie is nestled in a homemade Parmesan-Buttermilk Crust, and all we can say about that is, "We'll take a second slice, please!"

Heirloom Tomato Salad with Herbs

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Heirloom Tomato Salad with Herbs

This pretty and fresh tomato salad will taste great along grilled chicken, burgers, fish, or any of your favorite cookout main dishes.

Green Tomato Skillet Pie

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Green Tomato Skillet Pie

This cast-iron skillet dessert showcases the sweet possibilities of your summer tomatoes.

Classic Succotash

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Classic Succotash

If you're not adding bacon to your succotash, you absolutely should be.

The SL BLT

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: The SL BLT

Southerners know a classic BLT should be on white bread and white bread only.

Fresh Herb-Tomato Crostini

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Fresh Herb-Tomato Crostini

Showcase summer's freshest tomatoes with an appetizer that looks as pretty as it tastes.

Sesame, Tomato, and Cucumber Salad

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Sesame, Tomato, and Cucumber Salad

This light and bright salad is oh-so-refreshing on a hot summer day.

Heirloom Tomato and Chicken Toss

Credit: Greg Dupree; Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham

Recipe: Heirloom Tomato and Chicken Toss

Dress up your rotisserie chicken from the grocery store with this fresh salad that's perfect for picnic weather.

Classic Okra and Tomatoes

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Classic Okra and Tomatoes

For Southerners, okra and tomatoes go together like peanuts and Coca Cola.

Muffin Pan Tomato Tarts

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Muffin Pan Tomato Tarts

If your family loves tomato pie, surprise them with these adorable mini versions at your next gathering.

Tomato-and-Watermelon Salad

Credit: Oxmoor House

Recipe: Tomato-and-Watermelon Salad

This summery salad needs to chill for at least two hours, so plan accordingly—you won't be disappointed.

Pasta with Shrimp and Tomato Cream Sauce

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Anna Hampton

Recipe: Pasta with Shrimp and Tomato Cream Sauce

Pasta night has never looked so good than with this fresh recipe.

Cherry Tomato Caprese Salad

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell; Food Styling: Toni Brogan

Recipe: Cherry Tomato Caprese Salad

Fresh mozzarella balls and multi-colored cherry tomatoes give the caprese salad you love a fresh new look.

BLT Salad with Buttermilk-Parmesan Dressing and Buttery Croutons

Credit: Photo: Alison Miksch

Recipe: BLT Salad with Buttermilk-Parmesan Dressing and Buttery Croutons

Turn the ultimate summer sandwich into a beautiful salad to serve family-style around the picnic table.

Succotash

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Succotash

Brighten up the appetizer table at every summer holiday with this dippable version of succotash.

Roasted Tomato Macaroni and Cheese

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Roasted Tomato Macaroni and Cheese

For the smoothest, creamiest mac and cheese, shred your own instead of buying pre-shredded.

Chicken Caprese Pasta

Credit: Linda Pugliese; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Chicken Caprese Pasta

Dress up the rotisserie chicken from the fridge with summer tomatoes, homemade Fresh Herb Pesto, and mozzarella cheese.

Slow-Cooker Pork Tacos with Fresh Tomato Salsa

Credit: Greg Dupree

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Pork Tacos with Fresh Tomato Salsa

Let the slow cooker handle dinner with this kid-friendly recipe.

Summer Orzo Salad

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Food Stylist: Melissa Gray

Recipe: Summer Orzo Salad

This fresh salad can stand alone as a main dish, but it'd be delicious paired with grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, or beans for added protein.

