55 of Our Tastiest Summer Tomato Recipes Ever—Enough Said
No length of Shakespeare-worthy sonnet could ever adequately express our love for tomato season. No long-winded speech on a medieval balcony—sorry, Romeo—could rival a homemade tomato pie, and not even Johnny and June could measure up to the matrimony of thick tomato slices and a piece of mayo-topped white bread. It might be a Southern thing, but tomato season just gets us. The second summer hits, it's time to grab all the 'maters we can get our hands on in order to make old-fashioned tomato gravy, crispy fried green tomatoes, marinated tomato salad, pasta speckled with burst cherry tomatoes, and the like. So don't let the hot months languidly pass by without making your own fair share of these tasty summer tomato recipes.
Old Fashioned Tomato Pie
This plate of goodness is always a home run. Don't skip salting the tomatoes. This step rids them of excess juice, so you'll have a nice firm pie, not a soggy mess.
Fresh Tomato Gravy
If you haven't made this old-school classic, now's the time to try it out. It definitely belongs over a hot biscuit or pork chop.
Marinated Tomato-and-Herb Salad
The best thing about really good in-season tomatoes? They barely need anything to really sing, like this fresh herb-studded salad.
Fried Green Tomato Salad with Buttermilk Dressing
Only Southerners know the secret ways of the fried green tomato, particularly the signature crispy golden exterior. This salad is hearty enough to serve for dinner.
Pickled Green Tomatoes
Enjoy your tomato haul way beyond summertime by making pickled tomatoes and serving them with any meal.
Smoked-Tomato Salsa
You'll never want to go back to the store-bought stuff after trying this smoky salsa with a kick. Tortilla chips are all you need for a killer snack.
Slow-Roasted Cherry Tomato Bruschetta
This is easily the tastiest use of an overabundance of cherry tomatoes. Restaurant-worthy bruschetta, coming right up.
Grilled Corn-and-Salmon Salad with Tomatoes
As far as we're concerned, fresh corn and tomatoes are a match made in heaven. Salmon makes it a hearty supper.
Grilled Baby Zucchini-and-Tomato Salad
This delicious take on panzanella is packed with grilled zucchini, cherry tomatoes, basil, and sourdough bread.
Slow-Cooker Chipotle-Tomato Soup
This soup is practically begging to be paired with a melty grilled cheese sandwich, and we're ready to oblige.
Open-Faced Tomato Sandwiches
Enhance fresh heirloom tomatoes by layering with an herby cream cheese-cucumber mixture on top of thick slices of toasted bread.
Tomato, Cheddar, and Bacon Pie
Everyone needs to make this old-fashioned savory pie, stat. You won't find a more mouthwatering tomato recipe ever.
Seared Scallops with Fresh Tomato-Basil Sauce and Orzo
This is a quick summer supper if we've ever seen one. Look for dry-packed scallops, which are packed without extra water or preservatives, to ensure they brown up nicely.
Heirloom Tomato Tart
Make the best of late summer tomatoes in this pretty and delicious tart.
Penne with Green Beans and Tomatoes
After making this easy pasta salad once, you'll never have a hard time thinking of a summer side dish.
Pasta with Heirloom Tomatoes, Goat Cheese, and Basil
Crispy cooked country ham rounds out this pasta dish with a touch of saltiness and all the flavor.
Tomato Carbonara
Talk about one pretty dish of pasta. This sauce is speckled with colorful burst tomatoes and flavored with bacon (or pancetta), garlic, and Parmesan cheese.
Chicken Salad-Stuffed Tomatoes
Skip the bread and fill a hollowed-out tomato with chicken salad instead. This light supper hits the spot on any hot summer night.
Marinated Watermelon and Tomato Salad
Tomatoes and watermelon are the stars of this dish, but a mint-ginger dressing and goat cheese make worthy sidekicks.
Tomato-Herb Mini Frittatas
Brunch just got a whole lot more fun, starting with these miniature frittatas dotted with fresh tomatoes and plenty of herbs.
Mini Tomato Sandwiches With Bacon Mayonnaise
A tomato sandwich is as classic as it gets, and we took it to another level with bacon mayonnaise.
Spaghetti with Marinated Tomatoes and Mozzarella
Just a handful of ingredients will turn out the prettiest side pasta salad of the summer. Add crisped prosciutto or rotisserie chicken for a quick hearty protein.
Bacon-and-Tomato Breakfast Casserole
Bet you didn't see this crowd-pleasing slow-cooker star coming. Bacon, eggs, and fresh tomatoes make the best brunch trio.
Okra and Chickpeas in Fresh Tomato Sauce
Tangy harissa (or Sriracha chili sauce) adds seriously delicious dimension to classic okra and tomatoes.
Herbed Tomato Tart
This might be our favorite use of store-bought puff pastry dough ever—and it'll be yours, too.
Tomato, Peach, and Corn Salad
This salad is like summertime on a serving dish. The sweetness of peaches adds a serious amount of fresh flavor.
Fried Green Tomatoes
We couldn't leave out this gem. If you've never tried your hand at making classic fried green tomatoes, here's your perfect opportunity.
Pasta with Marinated Tomatoes
Our Marinated Tomatoes add flair to any dish, from relish tray to pasta salad. This recipe is a cookout staple.
Best-Ever Succotash
There's a reason we call this our best-ever: Find out for yourself.
Tomato Galette
Don't fuss with homemade pie crust and latticework—this simple galette is just as pretty but way easier.
Three-Bean Salad with Tomatoes and Tangy Creole Dressing
This gorgeous summer salad is the most delicious example of "eating the rainbow."
Best-Ever Crab Cakes with Green Tomato Slaw
These crab cakes truly live up to their name, and the fresh tomato slaw is a perfect pairing.
Baked Linguine With Spicy Tomato-Cream Sauce
When you're in a weeknight pinch, fresh refrigerated linguine has a shorter cook time than dry pasta.
Strawberry-Tomato Salad
You need just five fresh ingredients to toss this salad together for guests.
Pickled Cherry Tomatoes
Put up summer's best with this flavorful pickle recipe that will complement any appetizer board.
Pasta with Burst Tomatoes and Mascarpone
Once you try these blistered grape tomatoes, you'll want to top every salad and fill every sandwich with them.
Heirloom Tomato Pie
This classic tomato pie is nestled in a homemade Parmesan-Buttermilk Crust, and all we can say about that is, "We'll take a second slice, please!"
Heirloom Tomato Salad with Herbs
This pretty and fresh tomato salad will taste great along grilled chicken, burgers, fish, or any of your favorite cookout main dishes.
Green Tomato Skillet Pie
This cast-iron skillet dessert showcases the sweet possibilities of your summer tomatoes.
Classic Succotash
If you're not adding bacon to your succotash, you absolutely should be.
The SL BLT
Southerners know a classic BLT should be on white bread and white bread only.
Fresh Herb-Tomato Crostini
Showcase summer's freshest tomatoes with an appetizer that looks as pretty as it tastes.
Sesame, Tomato, and Cucumber Salad
This light and bright salad is oh-so-refreshing on a hot summer day.
Heirloom Tomato and Chicken Toss
Dress up your rotisserie chicken from the grocery store with this fresh salad that's perfect for picnic weather.
Classic Okra and Tomatoes
For Southerners, okra and tomatoes go together like peanuts and Coca Cola.
Muffin Pan Tomato Tarts
If your family loves tomato pie, surprise them with these adorable mini versions at your next gathering.
Tomato-and-Watermelon Salad
This summery salad needs to chill for at least two hours, so plan accordingly—you won't be disappointed.
Pasta with Shrimp and Tomato Cream Sauce
Pasta night has never looked so good than with this fresh recipe.
Cherry Tomato Caprese Salad
Fresh mozzarella balls and multi-colored cherry tomatoes give the caprese salad you love a fresh new look.
BLT Salad with Buttermilk-Parmesan Dressing and Buttery Croutons
Turn the ultimate summer sandwich into a beautiful salad to serve family-style around the picnic table.
Succotash
Brighten up the appetizer table at every summer holiday with this dippable version of succotash.
Roasted Tomato Macaroni and Cheese
For the smoothest, creamiest mac and cheese, shred your own instead of buying pre-shredded.
Chicken Caprese Pasta
Dress up the rotisserie chicken from the fridge with summer tomatoes, homemade Fresh Herb Pesto, and mozzarella cheese.
Slow-Cooker Pork Tacos with Fresh Tomato Salsa
Let the slow cooker handle dinner with this kid-friendly recipe.
Summer Orzo Salad
This fresh salad can stand alone as a main dish, but it'd be delicious paired with grilled chicken, steak, shrimp, or beans for added protein.