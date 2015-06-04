18 Summer Slow-Cooker Recipes for When It's Just Too Hot to Turn on the Oven

When sweltering summer temperatures return to the South, the last thing our energy bills need is a hot oven steaming heat into the whole house. It's a season when we look to simple, cool dishes that don't require much, or any, heat to be satisfying. And when that's not quite enough, we take our cooking outside. Our grill becomes our guide to making it through the heat while keeping the family fed.

But when you're eager to spend your time enjoying the pool or a sprinkler session in the yard with the kiddos instead of actively cooking, look to your slow cooker to help you through the summer months. Sure, you're used to relying on this handy kitchen tool to do the hard work for you come back-to-school season and chilly winter nights, but that doesn't mean it should collect dust when the temperatures hit double digits. Keep your kitchen cool and your days spent in the sun while your slow cooker does the heavy lifting. From tacos to barbecue, here are some of our favorite summer slow cooker recipes you can enjoy any time.