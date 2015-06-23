Sweet Strawberry Cake Recipes To Serve All Summer Long
You know summer has announced its arrival when strawberries begin to appear at the local farmers market. For a few blissful months, beginning at the end of spring, ripe, jewel-toned berries tempt us from the fruit stands, begging to be incorporated into a summery dessert for all the picnics, potlucks, cookouts, and other social gatherings of the season. Lucky for you, the juicy fruit takes center stage in these delightful strawberry cake recipes. Fresh, in-season strawberries provide the perfect excuse to whip up a decadent dessert, whether you're celebrating a special occasion or just having a relaxing dinner at home with your family. These show-stopping strawberry cakes are pretty as a picture and will certainly keep them coming back for more. From the crowd-pleasing sheet cakes and cupcakes to the nostalgic ice cream and icebox cakes, plus fun pairings like strawberry lemonade, these recipes will have you celebrating summer and its bounty.
Strawberry-Banana Pudding Icebox Cake
This no-bake cake was made for hot summer days.
Homemade Strawberry Shortcake
This no-fuss dessert uses homemade buttermilk biscuits and whipped cream to showcase fresh berries.
Strawberry Crunch Cake
With five layers, a crunchy topping, and cream cheese frosting, this decadent dessert will please any crowd.
Strawberry-Lemon Crêpe Cake
This dessert highlights the delicious duo of strawberries and lemons.
Strawberry Kuchen
A German word meaning cake, Kuchen represents the cultural influences of our region.
Strawberry and Cream Cake
You'll need over a pound of fresh strawberries for this rich sour cream cake.
Katie Jacobs' Strawberry Shortcake
Use a pastry cutter to work butter into the flour mixture to help dough come together seamlessly.
Flag Cake
This sour cream pound cake uses strawberries for a patriotic punch.
Strawberry Swirl Cream Cheese Pound Cake
There are a few things to note about this recipe before you start baking. First, the cream cheese is added after beating the butter and sugar. And, yes, you read the cooking instructions correctly—the cake bakes at a slightly higher temperature than usual.
Strawberry Shortcake Sheet Cake
Need a shortcake for the potluck? This one delivers, using a pound of fresh strawberries and mascarpone cheese for added richness.
Strawberry-Lemonade Cupcakes
Strawberries and lemonade are a duo for a reason. The sweet berries are the perfect pairing to the tart drink, and now you can have them in cupcake form.
Strawberry-Rosé Snack Cake
It's always wine o' clock with this easy snack cake. The pretty pink comes from the freeze-dried strawberries and a generous splash of rosé.
Strawberry Crunch Ice Cream Cake
Five ingredients stand between you and this summery dessert. Inspired by the ice cream shop cakes, this rendition is sure to bring back loads of memories.
Strawberry Vanilla Cake
Delicate, fluffy strawberry cake gets a coat of sweet vanilla icing. Top it all off with some fresh, ruby-red berries before serving for an added wow factor.
Strawberry Icebox Cake
The nostalgic icebox cake is back, featuring crisp chocolate wafers and strawberries with a hefty serving of whipped cream.
Chocolate Strawberry Cake
This party-perfect flavor pairing delivers as a decadent chocolate layer cake with fresh strawberry buttercream.
Strawberry Birthday Cake
A simple strawberry compote is the key to this strikingly simple cake. Whip one up for all the special occasions: birthdays, showers, and summery holiday gatherings.
Strawberry-Blueberry Cupcakes
Blueberries punctuate the soft cream-cheese batter in these cupcakes, which are then iced generously with strawberry frosting.
Fresh Strawberry Cupcakes
No artificial flavors and colors over here. The vibrant pink shade is achieved with freeze-dried strawberries and plenty of fresh fruit chopped and thrown into the batter.
Plum-Berry Cornmeal Sheet Cake
Baking in your favorite 13-by-9-inch pan with parchment paper makes this cake easy to transport and also makes cleanup a breeze.
Strawberry-Lemonade Layer Cake
You can assemble this glorious cake up to two days ahead and store at room temperature. Also, you can freeze cooled layers up to a month in plastic wrap and aluminum foil. The sweet-tart Strawberry-Lemonade Jam and Strawberry Frosting make for a delicious finish.
Strawberries-and-Cream Sheet Cake
Trust us: This simple and swoon-worthy sheet cake will be a keeper in your recipe box. File it under "Springtime Crowd-Pleaser."
Strawberry Dream Cake
You'll fall in love with this too-good-to-be-true strawberry cake. Fluffy whipped frosting made with marscapone cheese, sugar, whipping cream, and vanilla and almond extracts is the perfect finishing touch. We love the presentation of cake slices with upright strawberries between the layers. When it comes down to the details, this sweet confection takes the cake.
Strawberry Upside-Down Cake
Forget pineapple. Strawberries are in. This jammy, tender butter cake is the new way to use up fresh berries.
Grilled Strawberry Shortcake
Nothing says summer like a cookout. And, while you're grilling your burgers, you might as well do the fruit, too.
Fresh Strawberry Sheet Cake
Sometimes, the simplest things are the best things. Grab some strawberry-flavored gelatin, a pile of fresh berries, pre-made vanilla frosting, and you're well on your way.