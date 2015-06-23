Sweet Strawberry Cake Recipes To Serve All Summer Long

By Southern Living Updated January 11, 2022
Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

You know summer has announced its arrival when strawberries begin to appear at the local farmers market. For a few blissful months, beginning at the end of spring, ripe, jewel-toned berries tempt us from the fruit stands, begging to be incorporated into a summery dessert for all the picnics, potlucks, cookouts, and other social gatherings of the season. Lucky for you, the juicy fruit takes center stage in these delightful strawberry cake recipes. Fresh, in-season strawberries provide the perfect excuse to whip up a decadent dessert, whether you're celebrating a special occasion or just having a relaxing dinner at home with your family. These show-stopping strawberry cakes are pretty as a picture and will certainly keep them coming back for more. From the crowd-pleasing sheet cakes and cupcakes to the nostalgic ice cream and icebox cakes, plus fun pairings like strawberry lemonade, these recipes will have you celebrating summer and its bounty.

Start Slideshow

1 of 27

Strawberries Star in All These Delicious Seasonal Desserts

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 27

Strawberry-Banana Pudding Icebox Cake

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Hadas Smirnoff

Recipe: Strawberry-Banana Pudding Icebox Cake

This no-bake cake was made for hot summer days.

3 of 27

Homemade Strawberry Shortcake

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Homemade Strawberry Shortcake

This no-fuss dessert uses homemade buttermilk biscuits and whipped cream to showcase fresh berries.

Advertisement

4 of 27

Strawberry Crunch Cake

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Strawberry Crunch Cake

With five layers, a crunchy topping, and cream cheese frosting, this decadent dessert will please any crowd.

5 of 27

Strawberry-Lemon Crêpe Cake

Credit: Photo: Iain Bagwell; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Hadas Smirnoff

Recipe: Strawberry-Lemon Crêpe Cake

This dessert highlights the delicious duo of strawberries and lemons.

6 of 27

Strawberry Kuchen

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl Jones

Recipe: Strawberry Kuchen

A German word meaning cake, Kuchen represents the cultural influences of our region.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 27

Strawberry and Cream Cake

Credit: Micah Leal

Recipe: Strawberry and Cream Cake

You'll need over a pound of fresh strawberries for this rich sour cream cake.

8 of 27

Katie Jacobs' Strawberry Shortcake

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Katie Jacobs' Strawberry Shortcake

Use a pastry cutter to work butter into the flour mixture to help dough come together seamlessly.

9 of 27

Flag Cake

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Flag Cake

This sour cream pound cake uses strawberries for a patriotic punch.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 27

Strawberry Swirl Cream Cheese Pound Cake

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Strawberry Swirl Cream Cheese Pound Cake

There are a few things to note about this recipe before you start baking. First, the cream cheese is added after beating the butter and sugar. And, yes, you read the cooking instructions correctly—the cake bakes at a slightly higher temperature than usual.

11 of 27

Strawberry Shortcake Sheet Cake

Credit: Johnny Autry; Food and Prop Styling: Charlotte L. Autry

Recipe: Strawberry Shortcake Sheet Cake

Need a shortcake for the potluck? This one delivers, using a pound of fresh strawberries and mascarpone cheese for added richness.

12 of 27

Strawberry-Lemonade Cupcakes

Credit: Photographer: Jennifer Causey Food Stylist: Melissa Gray Prop Stylist: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Recipe: Strawberry-Lemonade Cupcakes

Strawberries and lemonade are a duo for a reason. The sweet berries are the perfect pairing to the tart drink, and now you can have them in cupcake form.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 27

Strawberry-Rosé Snack Cake

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Strawberry-Rosé Snack Cake

It's always wine o' clock with this easy snack cake. The pretty pink comes from the freeze-dried strawberries and a generous splash of rosé.

14 of 27

Strawberry Crunch Ice Cream Cake

Credit: Joy Howard

Recipe: Strawberry Crunch Ice Cream Cake

Five ingredients stand between you and this summery dessert. Inspired by the ice cream shop cakes, this rendition is sure to bring back loads of memories.

15 of 27

Strawberry Vanilla Cake

Credit: Sarah Epperson

Recipe: Strawberry Vanilla Cake

Delicate, fluffy strawberry cake gets a coat of sweet vanilla icing. Top it all off with some fresh, ruby-red berries before serving for an added wow factor.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 27

Strawberry Icebox Cake

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Food Styling: Melissa Gray; Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford

Recipe: Strawberry Icebox Cake

The nostalgic icebox cake is back, featuring crisp chocolate wafers and strawberries with a hefty serving of whipped cream.

17 of 27

Chocolate Strawberry Cake

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Food Styling: Melissa Gray; Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford

Recipe: Chocolate Strawberry Cake

This party-perfect flavor pairing delivers as a decadent chocolate layer cake with fresh strawberry buttercream.

18 of 27

Strawberry Birthday Cake

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Strawberry Birthday Cake

A simple strawberry compote is the key to this strikingly simple cake. Whip one up for all the special occasions: birthdays, showers, and summery holiday gatherings.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 27

Strawberry-Blueberry Cupcakes

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Hadas Smirnoff

Recipe: Strawberry-Blueberry Cupcakes

Blueberries punctuate the soft cream-cheese batter in these cupcakes, which are then iced generously with strawberry frosting.

20 of 27

Fresh Strawberry Cupcakes

Credit: Micah Leal

Recipe: Fresh Strawberry Cupcakes

No artificial flavors and colors over here. The vibrant pink shade is achieved with freeze-dried strawberries and plenty of fresh fruit chopped and thrown into the batter.

21 of 27

Plum-Berry Cornmeal Sheet Cake

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Plum-Berry Cornmeal Sheet Cake

Baking in your favorite 13-by-9-inch pan with parchment paper makes this cake easy to transport and also makes cleanup a breeze.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 27

Strawberry-Lemonade Layer Cake

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Strawberry-Lemonade Layer Cake

You can assemble this glorious cake up to two days ahead and store at room temperature. Also, you can freeze cooled layers up to a month in plastic wrap and aluminum foil. The sweet-tart Strawberry-Lemonade Jam and Strawberry Frosting make for a delicious finish.

23 of 27

Strawberries-and-Cream Sheet Cake

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Strawberries-and-Cream Sheet Cake

Trust us: This simple and swoon-worthy sheet cake will be a keeper in your recipe box. File it under "Springtime Crowd-Pleaser."

24 of 27

Strawberry Dream Cake

Credit: Photo: Greg Dupree

Recipe: Strawberry Dream Cake

You'll fall in love with this too-good-to-be-true strawberry cake. Fluffy whipped frosting made with marscapone cheese, sugar, whipping cream, and vanilla and almond extracts is the perfect finishing touch. We love the presentation of cake slices with upright strawberries between the layers. When it comes down to the details, this sweet confection takes the cake.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 27

Strawberry Upside-Down Cake

Credit: Helen Dujardin; Styling: Kay Clarke

Recipe: Strawberry Upside-Down Cake

Forget pineapple. Strawberries are in. This jammy, tender butter cake is the new way to use up fresh berries.

26 of 27

Grilled Strawberry Shortcake

Credit: Time Inc. Video Studio

Recipe: Grilled Strawberry Shortcake

Nothing says summer like a cookout. And, while you're grilling your burgers, you might as well do the fruit, too.

27 of 27

Fresh Strawberry Sheet Cake

Credit: Time Inc. Video Studio

Recipe: Fresh Strawberry Sheet Cake

Sometimes, the simplest things are the best things. Grab some strawberry-flavored gelatin, a pile of fresh berries, pre-made vanilla frosting, and you're well on your way.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Southern Living