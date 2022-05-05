This Magnetic Shelf Adds More Storage to Your Kitchen in Just Seconds
No matter how much storage space you may have in your kitchen, you can probably always use more. What if we told you there's an easy solution to add more storage space to your kitchen without any renovations? The StoveShelf just may be the answer you've been looking for. It instantly adds more storage in an often-unused space in your kitchen: the top of your stove.
The StoveShelf attaches to the top of your stove with magnets, so installation is as easy as unboxing the shelf and setting it in place. The shelf is 3 1/2 inches wide providing ample storage space for spices, oils, and more. This can help free up valuable space on your countertops and in your pantry while keeping your most-used items within arm's reach while you're cooking. The StoveShelf is available in three different lengths: 20, 24, or 30 inches.
With over 10,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, it's clear that customers love this easy storage solution. One customer shared, "This is one of those products if I could give more than 5 stars ... I would." Another declared, ""My only regret is that I didn't buy this YEARS ago."
In addition to the benefit of added storage, reviewers agree that they love the StoveShelf because it closes the gap between their stove and the wall behind it. Closing the gap keeps items (and food!) from falling into the dark abyss behind the stove never to be seen again. "This magnetic kitchen stove shelf is a blessing for those of us who have a gap between the wall and the back of the stove," said one reviewer.
The shelf is available in stainless steel, white, or black in three length options. Each shelf measures 1 1/2 inches tall and 3 1/2 inches wide.