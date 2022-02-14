This is Why You Should Never Store Booze in the Freezer

We've got news for you. If you're storing booze in your freezer, you're doing yourself a disservice. Technically, you can get away with it since the ethanol content in a bottle of liquor prevents it from freezing over in a household freezer, but just because you can do something doesn't mean you should do it.

Sure, you'll succeed in making sure your next sip is super cold, but according to LC May, grandson of Clyde May and ambassador for Clyde May's Alabama Whiskey, that isn't necessarily a good thing. In fact, it may actually make your drink less pleasurable. Here's why.

What Happens When You Store Liquor in the Freezer?

May doesn't recommend storing booze in the freezer. He says our sense of taste is heavily connected to our sense of smell, and this has a big impact on the way we interact with spirits.

"A freezing cold bourbon won't have much of a smell and consequently will taste like the sting of alcohol and not much else," he explained. "In the case of Clyde May's Alabama Style Whiskey, aromas such as caramel, dried orchard fruit, and tart apple are made of compounds that are neutralized at extremely low temperatures."

This is true of all spirits, not just whiskey. However, May says the differences will be more subtle with neutral spirits like vodka since the aromas they release in the glass are far less pronounced.

What if You Prefer Your Liquor Cold?

If you love sipping cold whiskey on a hot day, don't despair. According to May, you can still enjoy your spirits at a cooler temperature. You may even enjoy it more.

"If you prefer a chilled whiskey, a nice, big cube of ice will bring the temperature down without sacrificing its aroma," May said. "In fact, as the ice slowly melts, the added water may introduce your nose and palate to some new flavor components, especially for higher ABV or over-proof whiskies such as Clyde May's Straight Bourbon. Introducing a little water starts to really bring out flavors such as caramel apple, or even lemon custard."

What if You Plan to Use Your Booze in Cocktails?

Although May doesn't recommend storing liquor in the freezer, he says that the difference in taste and aroma will be less noticeable in a cocktail.

If you like a blisteringly cold, super-strength martini, he says go for it. "I also suppose a cheap white rum wouldn't be too affected by it if your only intention is using it in cocktails or a rum and Coke, either. But for my taste, your freezer isn't doing anything that ice couldn't do better."

Where Should You Store Your Liquor?

Now that you that it isn't a good idea to store liquor in the freezer, you're probably wondering where to store it instead. May suggests a cool, dry place away from sunlight like a cabinet or a bar cart stored away from the window.

"If your place is naturally on the high side of room temperature, that's not a big deal," May says. "But direct sunlight adds several degrees and can affect the color and flavor, causing it to taste oxidized or 'cooked.' Unlike wine, you should always store your bottles upright to maintain the integrity of the cork."