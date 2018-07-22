When you love to cook, you run the risk of accumulating a lot of utensils and dishes in your kitchen. For some reason I have a fondness for mixing bowls, perhaps because along with their all-around usefulness in cooking, some are so down right gorgeous they can serve as a centerpiece on your dining room table. A glass or heavy plastic bowl is useful if I need to microwave and melt chocolate for a silky ganache frosting. And I do have a collection of lovely painted stoneware and porcelain mixing bowls that are almost too pretty (and heavy) to use for fear of chipping or cracking. I find better use for these as vessels for potato salad or main dish salads, when I can mix the recipe in a utility bowl and then serve it in the prettier bowl. For the everyday culinary duties such as mixing dough, folding batter, or whisking vinaigrettes, I opt for a set of lightweight, durable, and non-reactive stainless steel mixing bowls, such as this set of nesting bowls from Bellemain. Apparently I am not alone, since this top-rated set of mixing bowls has over 1,000 favorable reviews.