Spirited Bourbon Desserts For Any Occasion
While you might find a handful of Southern recipes that call for hint of booze, we are firm believers that it's in the dessert dishes that it really shines— especially bourbon. Whether it's used in rich chocolate desserts, a decadent pie, or creamy ice cream, bourbon packs a punch in the kitchen. While you don't even need a reason to make one of these spirited bourbon dessert recipes, this list is especially suited for the holiday season. Naturally, Thanksgiving isn't complete without a pecan pie, but you'd be amiss not to try one of our spiked versions. And of course, we can't talk about bourbon desserts without mentioning bourbon balls. One bite of our Fudgy Pecan Bourbon Balls and you'll never make them differently. Plus, they make the yummiest treat for neighbors and hostesses. But these boozy desserts aren't just for the holidays, they're perfect for any celebration, so get boozy-baking!
The Lane Cake
In March 1966, Southern Living featured a recipe for Lane Cake in its second issue. Our latest twist? Dried peaches (finely diced and ridiculously delicious) stand in for raisins, and the traditional meringue frosting gets a spirited makeover with a triple shot of peach schnapps.
Chocolate-Bourbon Pecan Pie
The new appreciation for whiskey goes beyond drinking and finds its way into sauces, braises, and especially desserts. Now bourbon and pecan pie fit togther like peanut butter and jelly or Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers.
Caramel Apple Blondie Pie
Buttery rich layers of tender cake and caramelized apples add up to one sweet combo. The secret to the crisp, flaky crust? Baking in a cast-iron skillet on a lower oven rack.
Blackberry-Peach Cobbler Bars
Looking for a party-perfect treat that's a cut above the classic fruit-filled cobbler? Consider it found.
Fudgy Pecan Bourbon Balls
We took a favorite Southern dessert and turned it into bite-size truffles. These make-ahead gems are easy enough for casual get-togethers and fancy enough for special occasions.
Apple-Bourbon Pie
This recipe first ran in our November 1995 issue, and it's been a go-to classic ever since. You might only think of whipping this up for Thanksgiving or Christmas, but it's an any-time-worthy dessert.
Mini Bourbon-and-Cola Bundt Cakes
Use a classic cocktail combo to flavor a chocolate cake by adding bourbon and cola to the cake batter and topping the mini Bundt cakes with a sweet bourbon and cola glaze. Warning: they're dangerously delicious.
Bourbon-Orange Biscotti
This old-fashioned inspired cookie brings a sophisticated crunch to your cookie tin. Toast to the holidays with a tray of these and fresh pot of coffee or tea.
Creole Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce
This bread pudding is from New Orleans chef Leah Chase, the queen of Creole cuisine. And yes, it does call for 5 tablespoons of vanilla extract!
Bourbon-Praline Cheesecake
Cheesecake is already irresistible, but this decedent version topped with pralines cooked in butter, brown sugar, and bourbon is unbeatable.
Peach-Bourbon Upside-Down Bundt Cake
The crowning jewel of your dessert table, this bundt cake is all about subtle elegance. With bourbon-soaked fruits and bold flavors, this splurge worth dessert calls for your favorite bourbon.
Utterly Deadly Southern Pecan Pie
Once you've made a pecan pie in a cast-iron skillet (plus the addition of bourbon), you may never go back to a pie plate. Simply press a refrigerated pie crust into the skillet, sprinkle with sugar, top with the pecan mixture, and bake. Serving it in the skillet is also easy and makes the dish even more Southern.
Bourbon Balls
Bourbon Balls offer up a powerful punch while packaged in a small bite. These sweet, no-bake treats are a favored gift and a perfect nibble for parties.
Bourbon-Chocolate Cake With Praline Frosting
Chocolate ganache smoothed between layers of rich chocolate cake topped with praline frosting and a warm bourbon glaze make this recipe fit for special occasions. Serve alongside a warm cup of coffee or tea.
Kentucky Bourbon Pie
Pecan pie just got a serious upgrade. With unexpected flavors of dark chocolate and rich bourbon, not to mention topped with whipped cream, this is a delicacy that can't be beat.
Bourbon Ball Tart
Nobody can resist a dessert as luscious as this―especially when it's two desserts in one. The bourbon balls rolled in various coatings give the tart a playful yet elegant feel.
Bourbon-Chocolate Cake with Browned Buttercream Frosting
You can always add another layer to a layer cake, but in this cake we're laying in a secret ingredient. A healthy dose of bourbon makes takes this chocolate cake to the next level.
Butterscotch-Bourbon Lava Cakes
A paring you might not have thought of, but bourbon and butterscotch might just be your new favorite desert pairing.
Vanilla Custard with Bourbon-Caramel Sauce
With only about 20 minutes of hands on time followed by 4 hours of chilling in the fridge—this custard is the perfect make ahead dessert that will wow your crowd. Just finish with bourbon-caramel sauce before serving.
Eggnog Spice Cake with Bourbon Custard Filling and Eggnog Buttercream
Eggnog and bourbon in the same sentence? We must be dreaming. This cake will be sure to make a mark on your holiday table.
Bourbon Ice Cream Float
Need we say more? With only three ingredients, this treat will bring every adult back to their childhood.
Bourbon Ice Cream With Bourbon-Caramel Swirl
Don't be intimidated by this booze-infused ice cream. Rich and creamy, it's perfect on its own or topped on any of your favorite desserts.
Ultimate Dark Chocolate Brownies
Rich brownie batter is kicked up a notch with bourbon and espresso—great for chocolate, bourbon, and coffee lovers alike. Be warned, they might be your new cookie jar staple.
White Cake with Bourbon Buttercream and Seven-Minute Frosting
Change up the toppings on this impressive cake to fit any occasion.
Mississippi Sweet Potato Pie
Let's not act surprised that bourbon found its way into a dessert that is practically made for the holidays.
Peach Bread Pudding with Bourbon Caramel
Elevate any recipe with bourbon caramel sauce, but is pairs especially well with this fruity bread putting for a cozy winter dessert.
Georgia Peanut Pie with Peanut Butter Crust and Brown Sugar-Bourbon Whipped Cream
It's hard to find a paring better suited than peanuts and bourbon. With a cookie crust and gooey filling, this pie is the perfect mix of salty and sweet.
Triple-Layer Chocolate-Caramel Cake
Just when you thought a decedent chocolate cake couldn't get any richer, we added bourbon. And we'll let you in on a secret—this frosting is best when made the day before.