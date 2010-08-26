Southern Living Cover Recipes

Only a few of our best recipes are featured on our cover. See them here and make them yourself.
Start Slideshow

1 of 38

Chicken Cobbler Casserole

Credit: Photo: William Dickey

Recipe: Chicken Cobbler Casserole

This dish combines the robust flavors and cheesy bread topping of French onion soup with chicken pot pie. It’s so quick and easy to make you’ll hardly notice it requires ten ingredients. Serve with a green salad tossed with fresh citrus, sliced avocados, toasted pecans, and bottled raspberry vinaigrette.

View January 2006 Recipes

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 38

Lemon Cheesecake Pie

Recipe: Lemon Cheesecake Pie

With its light, creamy texture and citrusy flavor, Lemon Cheesecake Pie is a slice of sunshine.

View February 2006 Recipes

3 of 38

Lemon-Basil Shrimp Salad

Recipe: Lemon-Basil Shrimp Salad

Fresh basil and lemon zest add a summery twist to our favorite marinated shrimp. Easy-to-make Parmesan cheese baskets double as crisp and stylish serving dishes.

View April 2006 Recipes

Advertisement

4 of 38

Sour Cream Pound Cake with Fresh Peaches

Recipe: Sour Cream Pound Cake with Fresh Peaches

We love this classic pound cake recipe for its tender crumb. To tap into summer flavor, we’ve paired this recipe with sweetened cream and fresh sliced peaches from our local farm stand.

View June 2006 Recipes

5 of 38

Watermelon Cups

Credit: Photo Tina Cornett / Styling Lisa Powell Bailey / Food Styling Vanessa McNeil Rocchio

Recipe: Watermelon Cups

Watermelon Cups offer an uptown take on a down-home favorite. Serve them brimming with fresh honeydew, cantaloupe, blackberries, and mint sprigs.

View July 2006 Recipes

6 of 38

Pear-Glazed Pork Roast

Credit: Photo Jennifer Davick / Styling Buffy Hargett / Food Styling Vanessa McNeil Rocchio

Recipes:

Pear-Glazed Pork RoastTwice-Baked Sweet PotatoesRice TimbalesSautéed Beans and PeppersCranberry-Apple PiePecan Pie-Glazed Pecans

Enjoy a spectacular holiday feast with Pear-Glazed Pork Roast, Twice-Baked Sweet Potatoes, Rice Timbales, Sautéed Beans and Peppers, and Cranberry-Apple Pie garnished with a wreath of Pecan Pie-Glazed Pecans.

View November 2006 Recipes

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 38

Lemon-Coconut Cake

Recipe: Lemon-Coconut Cake

With its creamy white frosting and luscious citrus filling, Lemon-Coconut Cake is three layers of heaven.

View December 2006 Recipes

8 of 38

30-Minute Chili

Recipe: 30-Minute Chili

Dig in! Enjoy a bowl of 30-Minute Chili and hot cornbread loaded with shredded cheddar cheese and fresh chopped cilantro.

View January 2007 Recipes

9 of 38

Banana Pudding Pie

Recipe: Banana Pudding Pie

Pie just doesn’t get much easier or better than this tasty twist on banana pudding. In fact, once you try our speedy version of homemade custard, you’ll never be tempted to make instant pudding again. If you’re a big fan of vanilla wafers like we are, pick up an extra box and tuck a few into the meringue before baking. For party-pretty slices, dip the knife blade in cold water or lightly coat with vegetable cooking spray.

View February 2007 Recipes

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 38

Shrimp Shooters

Recipe: Shrimp Shooters

This refreshing appetizer coats shrimp in a flavorful vinaigrette and showcases them in shooter glasses. Garnish with the leaves of romaine lettuce hearts and serve in an ice-filled tray at a spring or summertime party.

View June 2007 Recipes

11 of 38

Tomato-Watermelon Salad

Credit: Photo Ralph Anderson

Recipe: Tomato-Watermelon Salad

This surprising salad combination will please your palate. The bright hues and refreshing flavors make it the perfect side dish for summer entertaining.

View July 2007 Recipes

12 of 38

Cinnamon-Caramel Apple Dumplings With Golden Raisins

Credit: Photo Jennifer Davick / Styling Buffy Hargett / Food Styling Rebecca Kracke Gordon

Recipe: Cinnamon-Caramel Apple Dumplings With Golden Raisins

Nothing says fall better than the sweet scent of apples baking in the kitchen. Try this creative way for enjoying this fruit at its best.

View September 2007 Recipes

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 38

Holiday Pork Loin Roast

Credit: Photo Jennifer Davick / Styling Buffy Hargett / Food Styling Vanessa McNeil Rocchio

Recipes:

Holiday Pork Loin RoastCranberry Sweet PotatoesPecan Cheesecake Pie

This is a meal your guests will remember. Add color to Holiday Pork Loin Roast with Cranberry Sweet Potatoes and steamed green beans. Serve your favorite dressing in individual baking dishes, and finish with Pecan Cheesecake Pie.

View November 2007 Recipes

14 of 38

Vanilla Butter Cake With Fluffy Wintry-White Icing and Sparkling Peppermint Candy

Credit: Photo Jennifer Davick / Styling Buffy Hargett / Food Styling Rebecca Kracke Gordon

Recipe: Vanilla Butter Cake

Good to the last crumb, a Bundt cake recipe is as grand as a layer cake but far less fussy. Add Fluffy Wintry-White Icing and Sparkling Peppermint Candy for a spectacular finish. For an extra special touch, brush the cake stand rim with corn syrup, and roll it in clear sparkling sugar.

View December 2007 Recipes

15 of 38

Quick & Tasty Banana Pudding

Credit: Photography Van Chaplin, Charles Walton IV

Recipe: Quick & Tasty Banana Pudding

Enjoy comfort food at its best with this easy-to-make version of classic banana pudding.

View January 2008 Recipes

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 38

Easy Citrus Tarts

Recipes:

Lemon Mousse TartLemon Velvet Tart

Irresistible Lemon Mousse Tart (top) and Lemon Velvet Tart are both made with creamy white chocolate and our lip-smacking Lemon Curd.

View February 2008 Recipes

17 of 38

Heavenly Angel Food Cake

Recipe: Heavenly Angel Food Cake

The rich, moist texture of this divine angel food cake is unlike any other. Made from scratch in minutes, it's baked in a 13- x 9-inch pan and spread with frosting that's a lemon lover's dream.

View April 2008 Recipes

18 of 38

Easy Blackberry Cobbler

Recipe: Easy Blackberry Cobbler

In less than an hour you can serve up this simply divine dessert. Pop it in the oven just before you sit down to eat, and your family can enjoy it warm at meal’s end. For individual servings, bake for the same amount of time in 6 (8-oz.) ramekins on an aluminum foil-lined baking sheet.

View July 2008 Recipes

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 38

Double Apple Pie With Cornmeal Crust

Credit: Beth Dreiling Hontzas Styling: Lisa Powell Bailey Food Styling: Pam Lolley

Recipe: Double Apple Pie With Cornmeal Crust

You have to try this, and we're revealing all our tricks to help you succeed. You'll make a tall tower of fall's favorite fruit--apples--in a crust we promise is great. Plan ahead to cozy up in your kitchen, bake, and anticipate. We think you'll adore each forkful of this top-rated apple pie.

View September 2008 Recipes

20 of 38

Turkey Tenderloins With Cranberry Sauce

Recipes:

Turkey Tenderloins With Cranberry SauceRoasted Acorn SquashSimple Pecan-Green Bean CasseroleMini Pecan Pies

Offer a festive table of Turkey Tenderloins With Cranberry Sauce, Roasted Acorn Squash, Simple Pecan-Green Bean Casserole, and Mini Pecan Pies.

View November 2008 Recipes

21 of 38

Sugar-and-Spice Cake

Credit: Jennifer Davick / Styling Buffy Harget

Recipes:

Sugar-and-Spice CakeVanilla Buttercream

Ingredients you may already have on hand dress up the white cake mix used to make Sugar-and-Spice Cake.

View December 2008 Recipes

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 38

Southwestern Soup

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Southwestern Soup

Your favorite corn muffins and our hearty Southwestern Soup make a great combo and will boost your spirits on a chilly day.

View January 2009 Recipes

23 of 38

Nutter Butter-Banana Pudding Trifle

Recipe: Nutter Butter-Banana Pudding Trifle

This homemade pudding is divine, economical, and uses on-hand ingredients. The pudding has thickened enough when a distinct trail is left in the mixture when you stir with a spoon. The cookies will soften the longer the dessert chills.

View February 2009 Recipes

24 of 38

Vanilla Petits Fours

Recipe: Vanilla Petits Fours

Edible violas add a dainty touch to Vanilla Petits Fours, and spreadable fruit provides a yummy filling. These sweet little cakes are sure to be a hit at your next party.

View March 2009 Recipes

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 38

Strawberry-Fruit Toss with Cornmeal Shortcakes

Credit: Photo Jennifer Davick / Styling Leigh Anne Montgomery / Food Styling Angela Sellers

Recipe: Strawberry-Fruit Toss With Cornmeal Shortcakes

Plump, sweet strawberries await in the farmers market each spring. The seasonal favorite shines in Strawberry-Fruit Toss With Cornmeal Shortcakes. The fruit mixture is also a great topper for ice cream or pound cake.

View April 2009 Recipes

26 of 38

Peach-Blackberry-Yogurt Fruit Cups

Recipe: Peach-Blackberry-Yogurt Fruit Cups

Mix fresh peaches and blackberries with Greek yogurt, honey, and granola for a quick, nutritious breakfast. Sit down and savor the fresh fruit, or pack it in a container to take on the go with you.

View June 2009 Recipes

27 of 38

Melon Coolers

Credit: Photo by Tina Cornett, Jennifer Davick / Styling by Melanie Clark, Sissy Lamerton / Food Styling by Vanessa McNeil Rocchio, Angela Sellers

Recipe: Watermelon Agua Frescas

Melons are at their most flavorful in July, so chill out with this summertime refresher.

View July 2009 Recipes

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

28 of 38

Grilled Apple Salad

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Grilled Apple Salad

Cooking over coals isn't just for steaks and burgers any more. Slice into fall's favorite fruit for delicious Grilled Apple Salad.

View September 2009 Recipes

29 of 38

Mini Pumpkin Cakes

Credit: Photo Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Mini Pumpkin Cakes

Delicious pumpkin flavor and pumpkin pie spices make this treat a yummy way to celebrate the season. With only 30 minutes of hands-on time, it's doable for a special dinner party or just a fun treat for the kids.

View October 2009 Recipes

30 of 38

Pumpkin Pie Spectacular

Recipe: Pumpkin Pie Spectacular

Crushed gingersnaps pressed into the crust add a spicy depth of flavor in Pumpkin Pie Spectacular.

View November 2009 Recipes

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

31 of 38

Chocolate-Citrus Cake With Candied Oranges

Recipe: Chocolate-Citrus Cake With Candied Oranges

Easy-to-swirl frosting is only the beginning. Slice into this sweet sensation to reveal its true charm―velvety-rich ganache in layers of moist chocolate cake. Frosting Tip: Using an offset spatula, spread frosting over cake. Then use a spoon from your kitchen drawer to create whimsical swirls.

View December 2009 Recipes

32 of 38

Pam-Cakes with Buttered Honey Syrup

Recipes:

Pam-Cakes with Buttered Honey SyrupCherry-Almond Topping

These are our Food staff's favorite fluffy buttermilk flapjacks, and they are sure to become your family’s favorite too. We named them after their creator, Test Kitchen Pro Pam Lolley. Plan to drench these cakes with our easy honey syrup or your favorite bottled variety. Complete the meal with fruit and bacon or sausage.

View January 2010 Recipes

33 of 38

Lemon Butter Cookies

Credit: Photo: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Lemon Butter Cookies

Share the love with a batch of easy, homemade cookies. No time to pipe? Just dress your cookies up with pretty ribbons.

View February 2010 Recipes

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

34 of 38

Strawberry-Orange Shortcake Tart

Recipe: Strawberry-Orange Shortcake Tart

This delightful spring dessert more than merited running on our April 2010 cover—not just for looks but also for its sweet, summery taste. We couldn’t think of a better way to show off the succulent taste and colorful presentation of strawberries, the South’s most prized spring fruit.

View April 2010 Recipes

35 of 38

Pecan-Peach Cobbler

Recipe: Pecan-Peach Cobbler

Take advantage of fresh peaches with this summer recipe. Blanching fresh peaches makes them easier to peel. To do this test kitchen tip drop a few peaches at a time into boiling water for 45-65 seconds. Remove with a slotted spoon and place into ice water for 10-20 seconds to stop the cooking process. If the skin doesn’t slide off easily repeat the process keeping the peaches in boiling water for only 30 seconds.

View June 2010 Recipes

36 of 38

Zesty Lemon Pie

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Zesty Lemon Pie

Impress your guests or family with the goodness of classic lemon icebox pie. This recipe features from-scratch buttery crust, lemony-rich baked filling, and homemade whipped cream.

View August 2010 Recipes

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

37 of 38

Sweet Potato Pie with Marshmallow Meringue

Recipe: Sweet Potato Pie with Marshmallow Meringue

This impressive dessert showcases one of fall’s sweetest gems. With simple prep and make-ahead ease, it only looks like you spent hours in the kitchen.

View November 2010 Recipes

38 of 38

Spice Cake with Citrus Filling

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Davick/Styling: Lydia DeGaris Pursell & Marian Cooper Cairns

Recipe: Spice Cake with Citrus Filling

Test Kitchen pro Pam Lolley called on childhood taste memories to create this grand yet easy-to-make cake. The White Icing hides a yummy surprise: no-cook Citrus Filling. For added beauty, use a kitchen torch to lightly brown the edges of the frosting.

View December 2010 Recipes

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next