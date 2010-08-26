Southern Living Cover Recipes
Chicken Cobbler Casserole
This dish combines the robust flavors and cheesy bread topping of French onion soup with chicken pot pie. It’s so quick and easy to make you’ll hardly notice it requires ten ingredients. Serve with a green salad tossed with fresh citrus, sliced avocados, toasted pecans, and bottled raspberry vinaigrette.
Lemon Cheesecake Pie
With its light, creamy texture and citrusy flavor, Lemon Cheesecake Pie is a slice of sunshine.
Lemon-Basil Shrimp Salad
Fresh basil and lemon zest add a summery twist to our favorite marinated shrimp. Easy-to-make Parmesan cheese baskets double as crisp and stylish serving dishes.
Sour Cream Pound Cake with Fresh Peaches
We love this classic pound cake recipe for its tender crumb. To tap into summer flavor, we’ve paired this recipe with sweetened cream and fresh sliced peaches from our local farm stand.
Watermelon Cups
Watermelon Cups offer an uptown take on a down-home favorite. Serve them brimming with fresh honeydew, cantaloupe, blackberries, and mint sprigs.
Pear-Glazed Pork Roast
Pear-Glazed Pork RoastTwice-Baked Sweet PotatoesRice TimbalesSautéed Beans and PeppersCranberry-Apple PiePecan Pie-Glazed Pecans
Enjoy a spectacular holiday feast with Pear-Glazed Pork Roast, Twice-Baked Sweet Potatoes, Rice Timbales, Sautéed Beans and Peppers, and Cranberry-Apple Pie garnished with a wreath of Pecan Pie-Glazed Pecans.
Lemon-Coconut Cake
With its creamy white frosting and luscious citrus filling, Lemon-Coconut Cake is three layers of heaven.
30-Minute Chili
Dig in! Enjoy a bowl of 30-Minute Chili and hot cornbread loaded with shredded cheddar cheese and fresh chopped cilantro.
Banana Pudding Pie
Pie just doesn’t get much easier or better than this tasty twist on banana pudding. In fact, once you try our speedy version of homemade custard, you’ll never be tempted to make instant pudding again. If you’re a big fan of vanilla wafers like we are, pick up an extra box and tuck a few into the meringue before baking. For party-pretty slices, dip the knife blade in cold water or lightly coat with vegetable cooking spray.
Shrimp Shooters
This refreshing appetizer coats shrimp in a flavorful vinaigrette and showcases them in shooter glasses. Garnish with the leaves of romaine lettuce hearts and serve in an ice-filled tray at a spring or summertime party.
Tomato-Watermelon Salad
This surprising salad combination will please your palate. The bright hues and refreshing flavors make it the perfect side dish for summer entertaining.
Cinnamon-Caramel Apple Dumplings With Golden Raisins
Nothing says fall better than the sweet scent of apples baking in the kitchen. Try this creative way for enjoying this fruit at its best.
Holiday Pork Loin Roast
Holiday Pork Loin RoastCranberry Sweet PotatoesPecan Cheesecake Pie
This is a meal your guests will remember. Add color to Holiday Pork Loin Roast with Cranberry Sweet Potatoes and steamed green beans. Serve your favorite dressing in individual baking dishes, and finish with Pecan Cheesecake Pie.
Vanilla Butter Cake With Fluffy Wintry-White Icing and Sparkling Peppermint Candy
Good to the last crumb, a Bundt cake recipe is as grand as a layer cake but far less fussy. Add Fluffy Wintry-White Icing and Sparkling Peppermint Candy for a spectacular finish. For an extra special touch, brush the cake stand rim with corn syrup, and roll it in clear sparkling sugar.
Quick & Tasty Banana Pudding
Enjoy comfort food at its best with this easy-to-make version of classic banana pudding.
Easy Citrus Tarts
Lemon Mousse TartLemon Velvet Tart
Irresistible Lemon Mousse Tart (top) and Lemon Velvet Tart are both made with creamy white chocolate and our lip-smacking Lemon Curd.
Heavenly Angel Food Cake
The rich, moist texture of this divine angel food cake is unlike any other. Made from scratch in minutes, it's baked in a 13- x 9-inch pan and spread with frosting that's a lemon lover's dream.
Easy Blackberry Cobbler
In less than an hour you can serve up this simply divine dessert. Pop it in the oven just before you sit down to eat, and your family can enjoy it warm at meal’s end. For individual servings, bake for the same amount of time in 6 (8-oz.) ramekins on an aluminum foil-lined baking sheet.
Double Apple Pie With Cornmeal Crust
You have to try this, and we're revealing all our tricks to help you succeed. You'll make a tall tower of fall's favorite fruit--apples--in a crust we promise is great. Plan ahead to cozy up in your kitchen, bake, and anticipate. We think you'll adore each forkful of this top-rated apple pie.
Turkey Tenderloins With Cranberry Sauce
Turkey Tenderloins With Cranberry SauceRoasted Acorn SquashSimple Pecan-Green Bean CasseroleMini Pecan Pies
Offer a festive table of Turkey Tenderloins With Cranberry Sauce, Roasted Acorn Squash, Simple Pecan-Green Bean Casserole, and Mini Pecan Pies.
Sugar-and-Spice Cake
Sugar-and-Spice CakeVanilla Buttercream
Ingredients you may already have on hand dress up the white cake mix used to make Sugar-and-Spice Cake.
Southwestern Soup
Your favorite corn muffins and our hearty Southwestern Soup make a great combo and will boost your spirits on a chilly day.
Nutter Butter-Banana Pudding Trifle
This homemade pudding is divine, economical, and uses on-hand ingredients. The pudding has thickened enough when a distinct trail is left in the mixture when you stir with a spoon. The cookies will soften the longer the dessert chills.
Vanilla Petits Fours
Edible violas add a dainty touch to Vanilla Petits Fours, and spreadable fruit provides a yummy filling. These sweet little cakes are sure to be a hit at your next party.
Strawberry-Fruit Toss with Cornmeal Shortcakes
Plump, sweet strawberries await in the farmers market each spring. The seasonal favorite shines in Strawberry-Fruit Toss With Cornmeal Shortcakes. The fruit mixture is also a great topper for ice cream or pound cake.
Peach-Blackberry-Yogurt Fruit Cups
Mix fresh peaches and blackberries with Greek yogurt, honey, and granola for a quick, nutritious breakfast. Sit down and savor the fresh fruit, or pack it in a container to take on the go with you.
Melon Coolers
Melons are at their most flavorful in July, so chill out with this summertime refresher.
Grilled Apple Salad
Cooking over coals isn't just for steaks and burgers any more. Slice into fall's favorite fruit for delicious Grilled Apple Salad.
Mini Pumpkin Cakes
Delicious pumpkin flavor and pumpkin pie spices make this treat a yummy way to celebrate the season. With only 30 minutes of hands-on time, it's doable for a special dinner party or just a fun treat for the kids.
Pumpkin Pie Spectacular
Crushed gingersnaps pressed into the crust add a spicy depth of flavor in Pumpkin Pie Spectacular.
Chocolate-Citrus Cake With Candied Oranges
Easy-to-swirl frosting is only the beginning. Slice into this sweet sensation to reveal its true charm―velvety-rich ganache in layers of moist chocolate cake. Frosting Tip: Using an offset spatula, spread frosting over cake. Then use a spoon from your kitchen drawer to create whimsical swirls.
Pam-Cakes with Buttered Honey Syrup
Pam-Cakes with Buttered Honey SyrupCherry-Almond Topping
These are our Food staff's favorite fluffy buttermilk flapjacks, and they are sure to become your family’s favorite too. We named them after their creator, Test Kitchen Pro Pam Lolley. Plan to drench these cakes with our easy honey syrup or your favorite bottled variety. Complete the meal with fruit and bacon or sausage.
Lemon Butter Cookies
Share the love with a batch of easy, homemade cookies. No time to pipe? Just dress your cookies up with pretty ribbons.
Strawberry-Orange Shortcake Tart
This delightful spring dessert more than merited running on our April 2010 cover—not just for looks but also for its sweet, summery taste. We couldn’t think of a better way to show off the succulent taste and colorful presentation of strawberries, the South’s most prized spring fruit.
Pecan-Peach Cobbler
Take advantage of fresh peaches with this summer recipe. Blanching fresh peaches makes them easier to peel. To do this test kitchen tip drop a few peaches at a time into boiling water for 45-65 seconds. Remove with a slotted spoon and place into ice water for 10-20 seconds to stop the cooking process. If the skin doesn’t slide off easily repeat the process keeping the peaches in boiling water for only 30 seconds.
Zesty Lemon Pie
Impress your guests or family with the goodness of classic lemon icebox pie. This recipe features from-scratch buttery crust, lemony-rich baked filling, and homemade whipped cream.
Sweet Potato Pie with Marshmallow Meringue
This impressive dessert showcases one of fall’s sweetest gems. With simple prep and make-ahead ease, it only looks like you spent hours in the kitchen.
Spice Cake with Citrus Filling
Test Kitchen pro Pam Lolley called on childhood taste memories to create this grand yet easy-to-make cake. The White Icing hides a yummy surprise: no-cook Citrus Filling. For added beauty, use a kitchen torch to lightly brown the edges of the frosting.