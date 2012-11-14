Save Oven Space with Slow-Cooker Dressing
It simply wouldn't be Thanksgiving without this iconic gravy carrier, which is even better when it can be made in your trusty slow-cooker. You can bake, crumble, and freeze the cornbread up to 1 month ahead of time, but who are we kidding this late in the game - 1 week will do as well.
Try the Classic Cornbread recipe from our November issue, it'll yield about 6 1/2 cups crumbled cornbread later. Make it tonight for a jump-start on Turkey Day, crumble after it cools, stuff it all into a ziptop bag, and throw in the freezer. Then, thaw it completely the night before Thanksgiving and begin working on the mouth-watering slow-cooker recipe.
