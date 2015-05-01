25 Simple Salmon Recipes Quick Enough for Dinner Tonight

By Southern Living Editors
Updated May 28, 2021
Credit: Alison Miksch

These salmon recipes are full of fresh flavor that you won't be able to resist. Salmon is a protein-rich ingredient that serves as a flavorful, healthy alternative for chicken or beef-based meals. Whether you're serving salmon baked, broiled, grilled, or poached; as an appetizer, one-dish dinner, or accompaniment on your brunch table; you're bound to find a few new favorites in our collection of salmon recipes. While salmon isn't native to our warm Gulf waters, we have lots of Southern ways to cook up this cool-water dwelling fish. Consider swapping in char, whitefish, or trout in almost any of these recipes if you're not a fan of salmon. Many of these salmon recipes make quick and easy dinner recipes when paired with one of our delicious side dishes and salads. Add a salmon recipe to your weekly meal plan and we bet you'll soon be finding even more ways to cook with this healthy fish. No need to fish for complements, these salmon recipes are rich with flavor and will have your guests begging for more.

BBQ-Glazed Cedar-Plank Slamon

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: BBQ-Glazed Cedar-Plank Salmon

Fire up the grill and throw salmon on this BBQ cedar plank for a nice change from the usual hamburgers and hotdogs.

Potato Latkes with Herbed Sour Cream and Smoked Salmon Topping

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: William Smith

Recipe: Potato Latkes with Herbed Sour Cream and Smoked Salmon

If you're craving a salty and crispy dish, try this smoked-salmon masterpiece.

Baked Fingerling Potatoes with Smoked Salmon and Capers

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Baked Fingerling Potatoes with Smoked Salmon and Capers

Impress your guests with these delectable fingerling potatoes with smoked salmon.

Poached Salmon Salad with Pickled Snap Peas

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Poached Salmon Salad with Pickled Snap Peas

If you want your fresh salmon to be bursting with flavor, then try poaching it. Serve this tasty dish on a bed of green vegetables.

Salmon Burgers With Creamy Tartar Sauce

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Salmon Burgers With Creamy Tartar Sauce

These burgers are made with herbs, capers, and lemon and topped with tartar sauce to get the whole experience of a classic fish sandwich.

Smoked Salmon, Lemon, and Capers Eggs

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Smoked Salmon, Lemon, and Capers Deviled Eggs

This zesty recipe for Smoked Salmon, Lemon, and Capers Eggs dresses up ordinary deviled eggs with salty smoked salmon. You'll need 12 peeled hard-cooked eggs for this recipe. Master the first step of the recipe with our helpful video for How To Hard-Boil an Egg.

Grilled Salmon Panzanella Salad

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Grilled Salmon Panzanella Salad

A protein-packed summery salad that is made complete with home-made croutons.

Simple Salmon Croquettes

Credit: William Dickey / Styling Buffy Hargett / Food Styling Angela Sellersc

Recipes: Simple Salmon Croquettes

This Southern classic is incredibly easy to make. Plus, it's so delicious that it pretty much guarantees no leftovers.

Citrus-Salmon Salad

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Citrus-Salmon Salad

Zest up your typical salad by adding salmon to the mix.

Honey-Mustard Salmon with Vegetables

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Honey-Mustard Salmon with Vegetables

A tangy recipe with a flavorful crunch in every bite.

Salmon Bagel Sandwiches

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Salmon Bagel Sandwiches

Salmon for breakfast? Yes, please! This slow-cooked salmon belongs on your everything bagel.

Teriyaki Salmon Bowls with Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Teriyaki Salmon Bowls with Crispy Brussels Sprouts

This delicious bowl is jam-packed with flavor and is sure to fulfill a hearty appetite.

Salmon with Lemony Greens and Grains

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Salmon with Lemony Greens and Grains

Healthy pan-seared salmon that will soon be a new weeknight dinner favorite.

Molasses-Soy Glazed Salmon and Vegetables

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl; Food styling: Karen Rankin

Recipe: Molasses-Soy Glazed Salmon and Vegetables

A savory dish that is easy and ready to serve in just 35 minutes.

Salmon Burger

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Salmon Burger

Let's hear it for burger night! Swap out beef for salmon to give your family a fun and flavorful change. 

Salmon Cakes

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Salmon Cakes

Place these salmon cakes on a bed of lettuce or a toasted bun for a summer meal.

Lemon Pepper-Salmon Kebabs

Credit: Johnny Autry; Prop and Food Styling: Charlotte L. Autry

Recipe: Lemon Pepper-Salmon Kebabs

Salmon, sliced lemons, and summer squash make up these light and fresh skewers.

Grilled Corn-and-Salmon Salad with Tomatoes

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners

Recipe: Grilled Corn-and-Salmon Salad with Tomatoes

Corn and tomatoes shine during the summer. Add salmon and some greens to make a seasonal salad.

Creamy Salmon Fettuccini and Spring Vegetables

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Creamy Salmon Fettuccini and Spring Vegetables

This take on spring pasta primavera is creamy and light at the same time.

Salmon with Pineapple-Pepper Salsa and Coconut Cauliflower Rice

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Salmon with Pineapple-Pepper Salsa and Coconut Cauliflower Rice

Salmon gets a tropical transformation with this salsa and coconut rice recipe.

Fresh Salmon Cakes with Buttermilk Dressing

Credit: Photo: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Fresh Salmon Cakes with Buttermilk Dressing

These cakes are perfectly crispy and drizzled with the creamiest dressing.

Lemony Slow-Cooked Salmon with Potatoes and Fennel

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Lemony Slow-Cooked Salmon with Potatoes and Fennel

Let your slow cooker do the work with this filling salmon dish.

One-Pan Salmon With Roasted Cabbage and Olive Vinaigrette

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: One-Pan Salmon With Roasted Cabbage and Olive Vinaigrette

We can't get enough of this perfectly paired salmon and roasted cabbage dish.

Honey-Soy-Glazed Salmon with Veggies and Oranges

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Honey-Soy-Glazed Salmon with Veggies and Oranges

Here's the delicious proof that you can serve a complete, no-mess fish dinner in less than 25 minutes. This recipe only uses one pan making cleanup a breeze. Just pile everything on your sheet pan and follow our instructions for perfectly broiled fish that will be on the table in no time.

Steamed Salmon and Asparagus in Parchment

Credit: via Real Simple

Recipe: Steamed Salmon and Asparagus in Parchment

You can enjoy every bite of this steamed salmon without having to worry about the mess of a clean-up.

