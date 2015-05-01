25 Simple Salmon Recipes Quick Enough for Dinner Tonight
These salmon recipes are full of fresh flavor that you won't be able to resist. Salmon is a protein-rich ingredient that serves as a flavorful, healthy alternative for chicken or beef-based meals. Whether you're serving salmon baked, broiled, grilled, or poached; as an appetizer, one-dish dinner, or accompaniment on your brunch table; you're bound to find a few new favorites in our collection of salmon recipes. While salmon isn't native to our warm Gulf waters, we have lots of Southern ways to cook up this cool-water dwelling fish. Consider swapping in char, whitefish, or trout in almost any of these recipes if you're not a fan of salmon. Many of these salmon recipes make quick and easy dinner recipes when paired with one of our delicious side dishes and salads. Add a salmon recipe to your weekly meal plan and we bet you'll soon be finding even more ways to cook with this healthy fish. No need to fish for complements, these salmon recipes are rich with flavor and will have your guests begging for more.
BBQ-Glazed Cedar-Plank Slamon
Recipe: BBQ-Glazed Cedar-Plank Salmon
Fire up the grill and throw salmon on this BBQ cedar plank for a nice change from the usual hamburgers and hotdogs.
Potato Latkes with Herbed Sour Cream and Smoked Salmon Topping
Recipe: Potato Latkes with Herbed Sour Cream and Smoked Salmon
If you're craving a salty and crispy dish, try this smoked-salmon masterpiece.
Baked Fingerling Potatoes with Smoked Salmon and Capers
Recipe: Baked Fingerling Potatoes with Smoked Salmon and Capers
Impress your guests with these delectable fingerling potatoes with smoked salmon.
Poached Salmon Salad with Pickled Snap Peas
Recipe: Poached Salmon Salad with Pickled Snap Peas
If you want your fresh salmon to be bursting with flavor, then try poaching it. Serve this tasty dish on a bed of green vegetables.
Salmon Burgers With Creamy Tartar Sauce
Recipe: Salmon Burgers With Creamy Tartar Sauce
These burgers are made with herbs, capers, and lemon and topped with tartar sauce to get the whole experience of a classic fish sandwich.
Smoked Salmon, Lemon, and Capers Eggs
Recipe: Smoked Salmon, Lemon, and Capers Deviled Eggs
This zesty recipe for Smoked Salmon, Lemon, and Capers Eggs dresses up ordinary deviled eggs with salty smoked salmon. You'll need 12 peeled hard-cooked eggs for this recipe. Master the first step of the recipe with our helpful video for How To Hard-Boil an Egg.
Grilled Salmon Panzanella Salad
Recipe: Grilled Salmon Panzanella Salad
A protein-packed summery salad that is made complete with home-made croutons.
Simple Salmon Croquettes
Recipes: Simple Salmon Croquettes
This Southern classic is incredibly easy to make. Plus, it's so delicious that it pretty much guarantees no leftovers.
Citrus-Salmon Salad
Recipe: Citrus-Salmon Salad
Zest up your typical salad by adding salmon to the mix.
Honey-Mustard Salmon with Vegetables
Recipe: Honey-Mustard Salmon with Vegetables
A tangy recipe with a flavorful crunch in every bite.
Salmon Bagel Sandwiches
Recipe: Salmon Bagel Sandwiches
Salmon for breakfast? Yes, please! This slow-cooked salmon belongs on your everything bagel.
Teriyaki Salmon Bowls with Crispy Brussels Sprouts
Recipe: Teriyaki Salmon Bowls with Crispy Brussels Sprouts
This delicious bowl is jam-packed with flavor and is sure to fulfill a hearty appetite.
Salmon with Lemony Greens and Grains
Recipe: Salmon with Lemony Greens and Grains
Healthy pan-seared salmon that will soon be a new weeknight dinner favorite.
Molasses-Soy Glazed Salmon and Vegetables
Recipe: Molasses-Soy Glazed Salmon and Vegetables
A savory dish that is easy and ready to serve in just 35 minutes.
Salmon Burger
Recipe: Salmon Burger
Let's hear it for burger night! Swap out beef for salmon to give your family a fun and flavorful change.
Salmon Cakes
Recipe: Salmon Cakes
Place these salmon cakes on a bed of lettuce or a toasted bun for a summer meal.
Lemon Pepper-Salmon Kebabs
Recipe: Lemon Pepper-Salmon Kebabs
Salmon, sliced lemons, and summer squash make up these light and fresh skewers.
Grilled Corn-and-Salmon Salad with Tomatoes
Recipe: Grilled Corn-and-Salmon Salad with Tomatoes
Corn and tomatoes shine during the summer. Add salmon and some greens to make a seasonal salad.
Creamy Salmon Fettuccini and Spring Vegetables
Recipe: Creamy Salmon Fettuccini and Spring Vegetables
This take on spring pasta primavera is creamy and light at the same time.
Salmon with Pineapple-Pepper Salsa and Coconut Cauliflower Rice
Recipe: Salmon with Pineapple-Pepper Salsa and Coconut Cauliflower Rice
Salmon gets a tropical transformation with this salsa and coconut rice recipe.
Fresh Salmon Cakes with Buttermilk Dressing
Recipe: Fresh Salmon Cakes with Buttermilk Dressing
These cakes are perfectly crispy and drizzled with the creamiest dressing.
Lemony Slow-Cooked Salmon with Potatoes and Fennel
Recipe: Lemony Slow-Cooked Salmon with Potatoes and Fennel
Let your slow cooker do the work with this filling salmon dish.
One-Pan Salmon With Roasted Cabbage and Olive Vinaigrette
Recipe: One-Pan Salmon With Roasted Cabbage and Olive Vinaigrette
We can't get enough of this perfectly paired salmon and roasted cabbage dish.
Honey-Soy-Glazed Salmon with Veggies and Oranges
Recipe: Honey-Soy-Glazed Salmon with Veggies and Oranges
Here's the delicious proof that you can serve a complete, no-mess fish dinner in less than 25 minutes. This recipe only uses one pan making cleanup a breeze. Just pile everything on your sheet pan and follow our instructions for perfectly broiled fish that will be on the table in no time.
Steamed Salmon and Asparagus in Parchment
Recipe: Steamed Salmon and Asparagus in Parchment
You can enjoy every bite of this steamed salmon without having to worry about the mess of a clean-up.