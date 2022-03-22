Rubbermaid Just Launched Its First-Ever Bakeware Line—And It's Oven and Freezer Safe
Rubbermaid may be known for organization supplies and food storage containers, but the favorite household brand just stepped into a new territory that home bakers are sure to love as much. Just launched, the new Duralite bakeware collection features casserole dishes and ramekins that you can take from the oven to table—and then back to the freezer to store leftovers.
The line includes four different products: a 9 x 13 inch casserole dish with a lid, a 10 x 10 casserole dish with a lid, a set of three casserole dishes without lids, and an eight piece set that comes with two casserole dishes with lids and four ramekins. Each piece is made of ultra-lightweight premium glass that's also break- and chip-resistant.
The highly versatile casserole dishes and ramekins can be used to make and store meals because they're safe to use in the oven, microwave, dishwasher, and freezer. Even the lids are microwave and dishwasher safe (just don't use them in the oven)! You can also use the dishes in the broiler in temperatures up to 550 degrees Fahrenheit. And in true Rubbermaid fashion, the dishes are nestable and stackable, so they won't take up too much space in your cabinets. One thing to note: The baking dishes do not feature easy-grip handles to pull from the oven or fridge, but with their deep frame, the dishes should be easy to handle with oven mitts.
Not only is the bakeware multipurpose to quickly create weeknight casseroles, side dishes, and desserts, but the line is also elegant enough for your table, too. With a white finish, thin structure, and unique shape, the dishes and ramekins have a distinguished look that you could simply use as serveware.
You can shop the new bakeware line at stores like Walmart, Target, Bed Bath & Beyond, and more. It's also currently the number one new release in bake and serve sets on Amazon. Prices start at $20 and they go up to just $50 for the eight-piece set. Keep scrolling to shop the collection below.