If You're Not Using a Rice Paddle When Cooking Rice, It's Time To Make Life Easier

After rice is done cooking, no matter if you're using a rice cooker or your trusty pot, you can use the rice paddle to gently fluff rice to ensure there is no moisture trapped underneath the surface. This helps prep the rice for serving without smashing the grains together. Then, use it to scoop and lightly pat down onto your plate or into your bowl. You'll find that it looks much prettier when served with the rice paddle, and you're able to control portion size with ease. Really, it's the only way to properly serve rice, especially if you're making it often. If you're not, explore 30 Times Rice Saves Us From a Boring Meal, and you might get inspired.