Your New Favorite Snack Calls For a Jar of Pickles and Packet of Ranch Seasoning
While the best kind of pickle is the one made at home with your own vegetables and pickling brine (of which there are endless delectable variations), we'll never say no to a classic spear from the grocery store. It's a friendly addition to a burger night, outdoor barbecue, beach day, or any other occasion that favors a grilled meat or homemade sandwich. Pickles—homemade and otherwise—tend to go quick at any Southern gathering, which only makes store-bought pickles that much more appealing to save time and effort.
Turns out, you can also customize any store-bought jar with a little imagination and packet of Southerners' favorite salad dressing mix: ranch. We're no strangers to using the crowd-pleasing seasoning to make unique and equally popular creations like our Bacon-Ranch Pasta Salad, but this hack is even easier, requiring no major prep and only two ingredients. Ranch pickles are simple and give extra flair to the store-bought staple. The result is a tangy, salty, savory, almost creamy flavor that will keep you coming back for more.
How To Make Ranch Pickles
1. Grab a jar of your favorite dill pickle spears. We recommend choosing the larger 24-ounce jar.
2. Grab a packet of ranch seasoning mix. These are usually around one-ounce packets, such as the well-known Hidden Valley seasoning mix.
3. Pour packet into pickle jar. Stir together using a fork.
4. Place lid back on the pickle jar, and shake vigorously until the seasoning is well-combined in the brine.
5. Allow to sit in the fridge for at least 24 hours. Enjoy!
While we've only tried this recipe with dill pickles, there's no rule that you cannot try it with bread-and-butter or hot-and-sweet pickles, or even dill pickle chips as a perfect add-on to burgers. However, waiting at least 24 hours is important to let the flavors come together in the jar.
We've always believed that ranch never does any wrong, but this feels extra right.