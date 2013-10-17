Perfect Pumpkin Pie Recipes
For the ultimate holiday dessert, try these creamy and delicious pumpkin pie recipes.There are several fall season food staples, but one of the most important is a good old-fashioned homemade pumpkin pie. The semi-sweet, autumnal flavor of pumpkin pairs perfectly with a buttery flakey piecrust to create a mouth-watering experience. Pumpkin pie is a must-serve splurge-worthy dessert for any Thanksgiving feast, and can be presented in several tasty variations: some are served plain and simple, some with a decadent creamy filling, and others with crushed candied pecans or crisp ginger snaps. For first time pumpkin pie bakers, there are plenty of easy pumpkin pie recipes as well.Regardless of the rendition, our best pumpkin pie recipes are sure to satisfy at your family Turkey Day feast or a Friendsgiving celebration. Keep up with this delicious American tradition, and serve one of our favorite pumpkin pies this year! Don’t let menu planning get you down, these easy pumpkin pie recipes will be the perfect finishing touch to an enticing Thanksgiving feast, and will leave your guests completely fulfilled.
Pumpkin-Pecan Streusel Pie
During this season, the kitchen is filled with the aromas of fall—sweet caramel, juicy apples, roasted pecans, and, of course, creamy pumpkin. Those scents are certainly enough to bring everyone to the table, but once they’ve arrived, you’ll want something spectacular to serve them. This Pumpkin-Pecan Streusel Pie maximize our favorite fall flavors and synthesizes them into an indulgent, sweet dessert with enough textural interest to keep them coming back for more. Seconds, please! You can create the delicious, chunky topping texture by leaving a few extra large, blueberry-size pieces in the Pecan Streusel Topping mix. It pairs beautifully with the creamy pumpkin pie within.
Our Easiest Pumpkin Pie Ever
With a name like this, it has to be on your Thanksgiving dessert table. So easy to whip up and even easier on the palette, this easy pumpkin pie recipe is a winner. We’ve scoured all of our Thanksgiving dessert recipes, and we think that this might just be the easiest one yet. (And on Thanksgiving—with family bustling through the kitchen and hungry bellies asking, “Is it ready yet?”—we love the easy prep of this dish.) For a crisp crust (no more soggy pie bottoms!), we recommend both using a metal pie pan and prebaking your crust with pie weights.
Pumpkin-Lemon Cream Cheese Chess Pie
Old-fashioned chess pie gets an autumnal upgrade with pumpkin that’s brightened up with lemon.
Coconut-Pumpkin Chiffon Pie
This dessert is so light, airy, and delicate, you’ll think you dreamed it up. Or that it was made from a cloud. Either way, it belongs on your table to treat your family and friends. Plate a few generous slices, because this lovely pie disappears quickly. No description can really do this pie justice, thanks to the combination of moist pumpkin, heavenly chiffon, and toasted coconut. It’s easy as, well, pie to make since you can combine and refrigerate the pie—without the topping—a day ahead of when you need to serve it. Take your refrigerate pie out and then add the finishing touches: Whip and add the tasty topping before serving.
Pumpkin-Pecan Cheesecake
Test Kitchen Professional—and food genius—Pam Lolley combined the flavors of three of our favorites to create this luscious holiday dessert. It’s the ultimate seasonal indulgence, and we can’t imagine a better way to finish off a Thanksgiving meal than with a slice of this dessert hybrid masterpiece. Pumpkin pie, pecan pie, and cheesecake dance together in a delicious dessert waltz. The toasty flavors of pecans, the creaminess of pumpkin pie, and the sweet indulgence of cheesecake elevate each other through proximity. They delight the palate with a combination the likes of which you’ve never before enjoyed. Bon appetit!
Black Bottom Pumpkin Pie
Pumpkin pie is a Thanksgiving mainstay. We couldn’t imagine the holiday without it, but sometimes we want to take the classic up a notch. Add some pizzazz to your traditional pumpkin pie with unexpected flavor and inspired additions. This show-stopping holiday pie gets its name from the rich layer of decadent melted chocolate that's spooned over it’s buttery, flavorful cinnamon-graham cracker crust. Once you taste this pie, you’ll fall in love with pumpkin all over again. The new flavors elevate the familiar and make it brand new. With this moist, crumbly crust and a decadent, creamy filling, it's hard to say no to seconds of this pie.
Pumpkin Cheesecake Tart with Honey Swiss Meringue
For the gourmands in the kitchen, you want a dish that is unique, something exciting, and something seasonal—but with a twist that leaves your mouth watering. This is that dish. With a touch of elegance and inspiration from the Continent, this tart satisfies everyone at the table (plus whoever stops by for leftovers the next day.) To craft this tart, begin with a toasted pecan crust, layer with cream cheese and a classic pumpkin filling, and then gild the lily with a creamy meringue. It’s simple enough, but the effect is stunning. You’ll dream of next Thanksgiving just so you can make it again. But it is so delicious, you’ll want to whip it up again next week.
Virginia Pumpkin Pie
This easy pumpkin pie recipe starts with a refrigerated crust, which saves a busy Thanksgiving hostess tons of time.
Dairy-Free Coconut-Pumpkin Pie
Don’t let food intolerances stop your family from enjoying a traditional pumpkin pie this fall—coconut milk makes for the creamiest texture in this dairy-free version.
Crustless Pumpkin Pie
By removing the pastry from the equation, you can still get a delicious pumpkin pie with so much less work on your part.
Pumpkin Pie Cake
Pumpkin pie filling meets moist cake batter in this mashup dessert that will become a new tradition at your house.
Southern Pumpkin Pie
Topped with pretty pie crust foliage, this pumpkin pie recipe from the Back in the Day Bakery in Savannah, Georgia, is a Test Kitchen favorite.
Mini Pumpkin Pies
For easy and sanitary serving, let each guest get their own mini pumpkin pie this holiday season.
Pumpkin Pecan Pie
Instead of having pumpkin pie and pecan pie at Thanksgiving each year, combine the two into one spectacular dessert that screams fall flavor.