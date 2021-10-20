This Pumpkin Mold Is Perfect for Fall Baking and Your Grandmother's Holiday Gelatin Salad Recipe, Too
Is it just us, or does autumn always feel like the best time to break out the Bundt pan? No form seems to be able to accommodate all of our favorite spiced cake recipes quite as cozily as the old-school cake pan. Whether you wake up in November craving pumpkin pound cake, glazed apple cake, or cinnamon coffee cake, there is a Bundt pan to make it happen.
This fall, go outside your cake pan collection with a pumpkin-themed mold that can give your beloved fall treats a dazzling finish. The Nordic Ware Harvest Loaf Pan features a classic rectangle shape with a collection of autumnal pumpkins on top that will catch every drop of delicious glaze—or be the star of the show all on its own. Come Thanksgiving, you might even be tempted to reintroduce your grandmother's old recipe for a gelatinous Spiced Cranberry Mold. Can you see the nostalgic jiggle already?
While this fall loaf pan can easily be used for your best quick breads or loaf cakes, you can also make it work with whichever Bundt recipe you'd like without sacrificing the pretty pumpkin design. Since loaf cake pans generally call for a little less batter, you can use any excess to fill our favorite miniature Bundt pan for a beautiful multi-faceted display.
Similar to a Bundt pan, a loaf cake pan can be filled up about two-thirds of the way full, so you can use your eyes to convert the recipes. (Make sure to always leave a generous inch at the top at the very least.) A toothpick should come out clean to signify that the loaf cake is finished baking. Greasing the pan ensures that whichever cake recipe that you choose will come out easily after cooling, which is critical for a loaf pan featuring a festive design.
If you're looking to make your fall baking feel extra special this season, try out this pumpkin mold. Shop below, plus two other shopper-loved autumnal cake pans.
Nordic Ware Harvest Bounty Loaf Pan
This non-stick metal mold is beyond ideal for all of your pumpkin spice treats and holds a total capacity of 6 cups.
BUY IT: $29.08; amazon.com
Nordic Ware Classic Turkey 3D Pan
While a turkey cake is certainly aspirational, many shoppers recommend using one half of this detailed cake pan to instead create a festive display for your cranberry sauce or cranberry gelatin salad for Thanksgiving.
BUY IT: $28.31; amazon.com
Nordic Ware 75th Anniversary Braided Bundt Bites
What to do with any leftover Bundt cake batter? These braided Bundt bites make quite the charming display and can be doled out one by one.
BUY IT: $46.77; amazon.com