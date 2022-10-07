The Best Thanksgiving Side Dishes You Can Buy Ready-Made At Publix

While we'll always look forward to Mama's homemade dressing on Thanksgiving, there are some side dishes that we don't mind taking a shortcut with. We'll gladly let the experts at Publix take the lead on a few side dishes so we can focus on the more time-intensive recipes that are worth spending all day in the kitchen. Whether you need a dish to bring along to a Friendsgiving gathering or you need to grab a last-minute side so you don't show up to your family's Thanksgiving empty handed, Publix can save the day.



These are the side dishes from Publix that our editors think are good enough to be a part of the Thanksgiving meal.

Deli Green Beans

Instead of reaching for a can, just visit the deli counter for Publix's green beans that are made fresh in the store. They're lightly seasoned which allows the natural flavors of the bean to come through.

Cranberry Orange Relish

"The Cranberry Orange Relish is an in-house orange zest cranberry sauce in the cold deli section and you can dress it up in a fancy bowl to act like it's homemade," said Associate Editor Kaitlyn Yarborough. "My grandmother always gets it as a pretty alternative to the canned stuff, which we also have on the table of course!"

King's Hawaiian Original Hawaiian Sweet Rolls

You can never go wrong with these rolls. They're not only good to have with the Thanksgiving Day meal, but they're especially delicious to have on hand to make sandwich sliders with leftovers.

Artichoke and Spinach Dip

Whether it's served as an appetizer or an accompaniment to the main meal, dips are always a good idea. "Get the artichoke and spinach dip, put it in a dish, sprinkle it with parmesan and bread crumbs, and heat it," said Senior Digital Food Editor Kimberly Holland. "Pretend it's homemade. No one will know."

Deli Macaroni and Cheese

If no one has volunteered to bring the mac and cheese to Thanksgiving this year, make sure to pick up a pound or two from the deli counter at Publix. You can also place your order ahead of time to make sure you get your hands on plenty of cheesy goodness.

Berry Mix Salad

Toss this salad in a pretty bowl to serve up fresh greens to balance out the heavier Thanksgiving sides. You can even add extra toppings like blue cheese crumbles and toasted almonds to add a personal touch.