Your Famous Holiday Spice Cake Is Begging for This Pine Forest Bundt Pan for Christmas—And It's Half-Off Today

While aesthetically this one comes with a few extra bells and whistles, you'll find in the Pine Forest Bundt Pan all the same things you love about your classic Nordic Ware pieces, like cast-aluminum construction, easy cake release, and the fact that it's manufactured in the USA. It has a 9-cup capacity, which might be slightly smaller or larger than your go-to Bundt pan, so be sure to add batter accordingly. A good rule of thumb is to only fill the pan ¾ of the way with batter, that way it won't overflow as it rises during the cooking process.