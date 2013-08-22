Rise and Shine with 15 Perfect Pancake Recipes
Hot off the griddle, thick, fluffy, crispy on the outside, cloud-like on the inside, stuffed with bananas, sprinkled with chocolate chips, loaded with blueberries, or drowned in sweet cane syrup. No matter how you like your homemade pancakes, we have a fluffy pancake recipe for you.
There's something about waking up early on a Saturday morning, slowly heating up a griddle and filling your house with the smell of fluffy pancakes hot off the stove. Here are some of our best pancake recipes to make your breakfasts (or brunches) a little sweeter.
From unique pancake recipes with sophisticated toppings like creamy ricotta cheese, rich brown butter, and fresh and sweet blueberry compote drizzle, to classic fluffy pancakes that are so light they'll make your heart float away. For a traditional twist, try a big-batch pancake casserole to feed your brunch crowd. These decadent perfect pancake recipes are certainly company-worthy. But you may not want to share.
Cinnamon Roll Pancakes
Recipe: Cinnamon Roll Pancakes
These cinnamon roll pancakes sure are stunners. With a signature cinnamon swirl and a simple vanilla glaze, these pancakes are fit for an indulgent celebratory breakfast.
Sheet Pan Berry Pancakes with Honey-Butter Syrup
Recipe: Sheet Pan Berry Pancakes with Honey-Butter Syrup
Making pancakes on a sheet pan is the best way to ensure that you're not standing over the stove flipping pancakes all morning. You can choose to make them with whatever fruit you have on hand or serve them plain.
Easy Homemade Pancakes
Recipe: Easy Homemade Pancakes
Some days, you've just gotta stick to the classics. Keep this homemade pancake recipe in your back pocket for easy, breezy homemade breakfasts.
Zucchini Bread Pancakes
Recipe: Zucchini Bread Pancakes
If you can turn classic layer cakes into pancakes, why not make beloved quick breads into breakfast, too? This pancakes recipe captures the flavors of zucchini bread—a hint of cinnamon, nutmeg, brown sugar, and tangy buttermilk—all balanced with the tender, moist pancake only zucchini can provide.
Bacon Pancakes
Recipe: Bacon Pancakes
A strip of crispy bacon, griddled right into a fluffy flapjack? This may just be the best of both worlds. Sweet, salty, and savory combine in a new breakfast favorite.
Apple Cinnamon Pancakes
Recipe: Apple Cinnamon Pancakes
Hot off the griddle, this pancake recipe is perfect for fall. A quick apple compote elevates classic pancakes. You can just use the compote on boxed pancakes, if you wish, but we've lightly flavored these pancakes so the whole recipe works together beautifully.
Ricotta Pancakes with Brown Butter-Maple Syrup and Blueberry Compote
Recipe: Ricotta Pancakes with Brown Butter-Maple Syrup and Blueberry Compote
These light and fluffy pancakes are great on their own, but even better when they're topped with our Brown Butter-Maple Syrup and Blueberry Compote.
Blueberry Pancake Breakfast Casserole
Recipe: Blueberry Pancake Breakfast Casserole
Pancake casserole is a fabulous way to serve up a big-batch brunch for the whole family. This dish can be prepared in advance to make your meal prep a breeze.
Dutch Baby Pancake
Recipe: Dutch Baby Pancake
This light, airy Dutch Baby pancake is sure to stun as the centerpiece of your brunch spread. The recipe itself is oh-so-simple and can be enhanced by creative fillings, like whipped cream and fruit or drizzled chocolate.
Pumpkin Spice Pancakes
Recipe: Pumpkin Spice Pancakes
No fall weekend is complete without these spiced pancake stacks. With hints of cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove, these pancakes balance the sweetness of maple syrup. Have extra canned pumpkin from muffins or pie? This is the perfect way to use it up.
Pancake Casserole
Recipe: Pancake Casserole
Topped with melty pats of butter, this casserole looks and tastes like those oh-so-special breakfasts of your childhood. You can't go wrong with this big-batch twist on a morning staple.
Hummingbird Pancakes
Recipe: Hummingbird Pancakes
These fruity, toasty pancakes pay homage to our favorite hummingbird cake.
Pancake Bake with Cinnamon Streusel
Recipe: Pancake Bake with Cinnamon Streusel
The cinnamon streusel adds a sweet, festive flair to this breakfast casserole. Its warm flavors are perfect for the holidays– plus, it can be made ahead to lighten your load on Thanksgiving or Christmas morning.
Caramel Cake Pancakes
Recipe: Caramel Cake Pancakes
Take your simple homemade pancake recipe to the next level with the addition of sophisticated caramel syrup.
Banana Pancakes
Recipe: Banana Pancakes
"Make you banana pancakes, pretend like it's the weekend now... there ain't no need to go outside." Jack Johnson said it all, folks.