Rise and Shine with 15 Perfect Pancake Recipes

By Southern Living Editors Updated July 18, 2022
Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Hot off the griddle, thick, fluffy, crispy on the outside, cloud-like on the inside, stuffed with bananas, sprinkled with chocolate chips, loaded with blueberries, or drowned in sweet cane syrup. No matter how you like your homemade pancakes, we have a fluffy pancake recipe for you.

There's something about waking up early on a Saturday morning, slowly heating up a griddle and filling your house with the smell of fluffy pancakes hot off the stove. Here are some of our best pancake recipes to make your breakfasts (or brunches) a little sweeter.

From unique pancake recipes with sophisticated toppings like creamy ricotta cheese, rich brown butter, and fresh and sweet blueberry compote drizzle, to classic fluffy pancakes that are so light they'll make your heart float away. For a traditional twist, try a big-batch pancake casserole to feed your brunch crowd. These decadent perfect pancake recipes are certainly company-worthy. But you may not want to share.

Start Slideshow

1 of 15

Cinnamon Roll Pancakes

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Cinnamon Roll Pancakes

These cinnamon roll pancakes sure are stunners. With a signature cinnamon swirl and a simple vanilla glaze, these pancakes are fit for an indulgent celebratory breakfast.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

Sheet Pan Berry Pancakes with Honey-Butter Syrup

Credit: Johnny Autry; Prop and Food Styling: Charlotte L. Autry

Recipe: Sheet Pan Berry Pancakes with Honey-Butter Syrup

Making pancakes on a sheet pan is the best way to ensure that you're not standing over the stove flipping pancakes all morning. You can choose to make them with whatever fruit you have on hand or serve them plain. 

3 of 15

Easy Homemade Pancakes

Credit: Tjahjono Soekardjk

Recipe: Easy Homemade Pancakes

Some days, you've just gotta stick to the classics. Keep this homemade pancake recipe in your back pocket for easy, breezy homemade breakfasts.

Advertisement

4 of 15

Zucchini Bread Pancakes

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Ruth Blackburn; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Zucchini Bread Pancakes

If you can turn classic layer cakes into pancakes, why not make beloved quick breads into breakfast, too? This pancakes recipe captures the flavors of zucchini bread—a hint of cinnamon, nutmeg, brown sugar, and tangy buttermilk—all balanced with the tender, moist pancake only zucchini can provide.

5 of 15

Bacon Pancakes

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Bacon Pancakes

A strip of crispy bacon, griddled right into a fluffy flapjack? This may just be the best of both worlds. Sweet, salty, and savory combine in a new breakfast favorite.

6 of 15

Apple Cinnamon Pancakes

Credit: Photographer: Antonis Achilleos, Prop Stylist: Claire Spollen Food Stylist: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Apple Cinnamon Pancakes

Hot off the griddle, this pancake recipe is perfect for fall. A quick apple compote elevates classic pancakes. You can just use the compote on boxed pancakes, if you wish, but we've lightly flavored these pancakes so the whole recipe works together beautifully.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 15

Ricotta Pancakes with Brown Butter-Maple Syrup and Blueberry Compote

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Ricotta Pancakes with Brown Butter-Maple Syrup and Blueberry Compote

These light and fluffy pancakes are great on their own, but even better when they're topped with our Brown Butter-Maple Syrup and Blueberry Compote.

8 of 15

Blueberry Pancake Breakfast Casserole

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Blueberry Pancake Breakfast Casserole

Pancake casserole is a fabulous way to serve up a big-batch brunch for the whole family. This dish can be prepared in advance to make your meal prep a breeze.

9 of 15

Dutch Baby Pancake

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Dutch Baby Pancake

This light, airy Dutch Baby pancake is sure to stun as the centerpiece of your brunch spread. The recipe itself is oh-so-simple and can be enhanced by creative fillings, like whipped cream and fruit or drizzled chocolate.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 15

Pumpkin Spice Pancakes

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Prissy Lee Montiel

Recipe: Pumpkin Spice Pancakes

No fall weekend is complete without these spiced pancake stacks. With hints of cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove, these pancakes balance the sweetness of maple syrup. Have extra canned pumpkin from muffins or pie? This is the perfect way to use it up.

11 of 15

Pancake Casserole

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Pancake Casserole

Topped with melty pats of butter, this casserole looks and tastes like those oh-so-special breakfasts of your childhood. You can't go wrong with this big-batch twist on a morning staple.

12 of 15

Hummingbird Pancakes

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Hummingbird Pancakes

These fruity, toasty pancakes pay homage to our favorite hummingbird cake

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 15

Pancake Bake with Cinnamon Streusel

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Karin Olsen; Food Styling: William Smith

Recipe: Pancake Bake with Cinnamon Streusel

The cinnamon streusel adds a sweet, festive flair to this breakfast casserole. Its warm flavors are perfect for the holidays– plus, it can be made ahead to lighten your load on Thanksgiving or Christmas morning.

14 of 15

Caramel Cake Pancakes

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Caramel Cake Pancakes

Take your simple homemade pancake recipe to the next level with the addition of sophisticated caramel syrup.

15 of 15

Banana Pancakes

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Banana Pancakes

"Make you banana pancakes, pretend like it's the weekend now... there ain't no need to go outside." Jack Johnson said it all, folks.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Southern Living Editors