Rise and Shine with 15 Perfect Pancake Recipes

Hot off the griddle, thick, fluffy, crispy on the outside, cloud-like on the inside, stuffed with bananas, sprinkled with chocolate chips, loaded with blueberries, or drowned in sweet cane syrup. No matter how you like your homemade pancakes, we have a fluffy pancake recipe for you.

There's something about waking up early on a Saturday morning, slowly heating up a griddle and filling your house with the smell of fluffy pancakes hot off the stove. Here are some of our best pancake recipes to make your breakfasts (or brunches) a little sweeter.

From unique pancake recipes with sophisticated toppings like creamy ricotta cheese, rich brown butter, and fresh and sweet blueberry compote drizzle, to classic fluffy pancakes that are so light they'll make your heart float away. For a traditional twist, try a big-batch pancake casserole to feed your brunch crowd. These decadent perfect pancake recipes are certainly company-worthy. But you may not want to share.