A Pancake Batter Pen Is the Key To the Most Perfect and Creative Pancakes Ever
Making pancakes on any morning is enough of an accomplishment to require no more bells and whistles. Sure, you can make it fancy by warming up the syrup, slicing a few strawberries, or pulling out the whipped cream. That's where the imagination usually stops. However, there's an easy way to make your pancake breakfast even more exciting and fun: a pancake batter pen.
Easy-to-use and mess-free, a pancake batter pen is a way of dispensing your pancakes-to-be into the skillet or onto the griddle with full control. Of course, you can use it to make perfect circles of the same size (what a synchronous display!), or you can go the adventurous route, because a pancake pen is especially fantastic for creating doodles, designs, and shapes with your batter.
Let the kids pick out what animal they'd like to munch on, serve everyone their initials, or get into the holiday spirit with whichever shapes fit the season, from pumpkins to Christmas trees. Even if you prefer to still use metal cookie cutters to shape your pancakes, a pancake batter pen (like this shopper-loved $10 Amazon best-seller) can keep the whole process tidy and controlled for a seamless batch of festive pancakes.
All you need is your favorite store-bought pancake mix, or a signature homemade recipe, such as our extra fluffy Ricotta Pancakes, our dependable Easy Homemade Pancakes, or our spiced Gingerbread Pancakes. From there, the pancake possibilities are quite endless.
Shop two highly reviewed pancake batter pens below.
Related Items
Tovolo Original Pancake Pen
A shopper favorite, this batter dispenser is comfortable to hold and easy to squeeze, and the mess-free valve prevents drips until you're ready to pour.
BUY IT: $9.89; amazon.com
Whiskware Pancake Batter Mixer and Dispenser
If you're looking for a foolproof way to cut down dishes, this dispenser comes with a BlenderBall in order to allow you to mix your batter together right inside the bottle with minimal clumping.
BUY IT: $11.30; amazon.com