This Genius Tool With a Near-Perfect Rating Cleans Just About Any Kitchen Appliance
When you clean your kitchen, daily to-dos like wiping down countertops, doing the dishes, taking out the trash, and sweeping the floors are expected. But stuck-on food, grime, and limescale can build up in your large and countertop kitchen appliances. The good news is, there's a way to make it easier: this $11 appliance brush set that can deep clean everything from your kitchen gadgets to your sink and stove.
The Oxo Kitchen Appliance Cleaning Set includes two brushes that effectively clean just about any surface. It features a loop brush that's designed to clean appliance parts like mesh screens and blender blades, and an angled brush that's ideal for general fixtures, grout lines, and external surfaces. Each brush is made with durable nylon bristles that are tough on sticky foods, yet gentle on surfaces.
Not only does the cleaning set come with two scrub brushes, but it also comes with two scrapers to remove grime and even stickers, too. The angled brush comes with a chiseled scraper on the opposite end to scour nooks and grooves, while the looped brush has a flat scraper that's ideal for spot scrubbing stickers and stovetops. You can use the brush set for most appliances like blenders, coffee makers, coffee grinders, air fryers, juicers, stovetops, sinks, and even dishwasher filters. Plus, the two brushes snap together for simple storage.
More than 1,500 Amazon shoppers love the brush set, and several shoppers have said they use it to clean beyond their appliances and gadgets as well. "These brushes are wonderful for normal uses such as cleaning dusty vents in the oven door, crumbs from the toaster, and junk from around faucets," one shopper said. "The round-topped brush even works in the water container of our Keurig." They added that they even used it underneath their kitchen cabinets to scrape away leftover grout from a tiling project.
If your kitchen appliances could use a little extra maintenance, head to Amazon to shop this popular cleaning brush set for $11.