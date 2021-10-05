These Silicone Gap Fillers Are Genius for Keeping Crumbs from Falling Between Your Stovetop and Counter

Out of the hard-to-clean spots in the house that we attempt to forget about for the sake of saving ourselves some stress, the gap in between the stovetop and the counter is high up on the list as the most difficult. Crumbs and spills from prepping and cooking get wedged down in that crack so fiercely that there is almost no easy way to clean it on a regular basis. Usually, it involves fashioning up a paper towel on a skinny knife and scooting the crumbs forward until they fall onto the ground. For some, that gap goes all the way down to the floor and requires moving the entire oven. Think of all the crumbs that the broom can't reach!