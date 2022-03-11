Our Place's New Fry Deck Is Perfect for Frying Food Without Making a Mess
Busy home cooks know that the key to preparing three meals a day is to have utensils and gadgets at home that make cooking more streamlined from start to finish. Pots and pans that only have one function and are a pain to clean? No thank you. That's the reason Our Place's Always Pan has gained such an appreciative following ever since its inception—the famous 8-in-1 pan is not only nonstick, but it's also designed to replace eight traditional pieces of cookware. It's so popular that it once racked up 30,000-person waitlists, and fans flocked to shop the next iteration of Our Place's cookware, The Perfect Pot.
Now, there's something else cooks should have from Our Place: a brand new Fry Deck that works in tandem with the Always Pan and Perfect Pot for incredibly simple food-frying. This limited-edition accessory comes in the gorgeous spring-perfect pastel colors Our Place is famous for, and it makes frying food so much less messy than usual.
Like the Always Pan and Perfect Pot, Our Place's Fry Deck is made with a nontoxic, nonstick ceramic coating that makes it a cinch to clean. Its inner material is cast aluminum, and it'll stay on your pan without sliding or falling into your hot oil thanks to its custom feet that fit snugly on the edge of the brand's pots and pans. One thing to note: Since Our Place designed the Fry Deck specifically for its cookware, it can't guarantee whether the accessory would work with pieces from other brands. The good news? You can get the Always Pan and Perfect Pot on sale right now when you purchase a bundle.
To use the Fry Deck, all you have to do is place it over the outer edge of the side of your Always Pan or Perfect Pot. Once you're ready to pick up your fried foods, place your food on top of the deck to let excess oil drip off. It even comes with a set of chopsticks to make picking up your fried foods more convenient.
The deck is heat-resistant up to 425 degrees Fahrenheit, but it's not compatible with microwaves, open flames, or broilers. Like other protective measures you should keep in mind while frying food, you'll want to wear heat-proof oven mitts while placing the Fry Deck onto the pan or pot to avoid getting burned or splattered by hot oil. The same goes for removing the deck, as it can get very hot after sitting on your pan. And Our Place recommends that you simply wipe clean or hand-wash the deck once it's completely cooled.
With the Fry Deck, you'll no longer have to grab an extra plate topped with paper towels for your fried foods, making it all the simpler for home cooks who have to run around prepping a million other little things in the kitchen. Shop the Fry Deck now for $30 before this limited-edition accessory goes out of stock.