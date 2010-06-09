40 Stellar Summer Farmers' Market Recipes
Summertime is prime time for fresh produce from your local farmers’ market, where you’ll find peaches, creole tomatoes, okra, corn, summertime squash, cherry tomatoes, green beans, and so much more. In the South, summertime recipes abound from farmers’ markets bursting at the seams with fresh, colorful, and tasty fruits and vegetables. With such fresh, local ingredients, there are plenty of easy summer recipes practically begging to be made. To name a few: Light and veggie-packed pasta with mouthwatering marinated, homegrown tomatoes, veggie-topped pizza with crunchy fresh flavor, and savory, crispy pan fried zucchini fritters. And that’s not even to mention the classic Southern summertime staple, fried green tomatoes. For a light dinner or happy lunch, throw all your farmers’ market bounty into one impressive summertime salad. With a few of our best produce tips and freshness-saving tricks, a trip to your local farmers’ market will become a weekly occasion. Take advantage of summer’s vibrant bounty from farmers' markets, local farm stands, or even your own backyard with these delicious summer dinner recipes that’ll last you until the fall harvest.
Grilled Corn-and-Salmon Salad with Tomatoes
Recipe: Grilled Corn-and-Salmon Salad with Tomatoes
Corn and tomatoes are in season all summer long, making this a winner for your weeknight rotation.
Shrimp-and-Corn Succotash
Recipe: Shrimp-and-Corn Succotash
We added shrimp to this classic Southern side dish to make it filling enough for a meal.
Curried Okra Shoestring Fries
Recipe: Curried Okra Shoestring Fries
These thin and crispy fries will keep everyone coming back for more.
Heirloom Tomato Salad with Herbs
Recipe: Heirloom Tomato Salad with Herbs
Nothing screams summer in the South more than plump, juicy heirloom tomatoes. Although these larger, colorful tomatoes have become more popular and readily available in recent years, they are still at their peak in the summer months.
Watermelon-Tomato Cooler
Recipe: Watermelon Cooler
Watermelons are a classic summer road stand fruit that sometimes goes to waste because they are so large. Make use of your leftover watermelon slices and cool down from the heat with this fresh summer sipper.
Charred Okra-Potato Salad
Recipe: Charred Okra-Potato Salad
Dress up your classic potato salad with the addition of okra.
Mexican Street Corn Pizza
Recipe: Mexican Street Corn Pizza
All the flavors of Mexican Street Corn matches with crunchy pizza crust.
Air Fryer Zucchini Chips
Recipe: Air Fryer Zucchini Chips
Serve these crispy baked chips as a side or an app.
Heirloom Tomato Pie
Recipe: Heirloom Tomato Pie
This tomato pie is stunning, and tastes like summer.
Fried Green Tomatoes
Recipe: Fried Green Tomatoes
Fried green tomatoes are a Southern delicacy. Add this recipe to your repetoire for a no-fail crowd pleaser that will be a winner with friends and family no matter what the occasion. When you're looking for a more powerful flavor in the dressing, substitute blue cheese for the feta. Don't skimp when it comes to the dill—you'll love the fresh flavor.
Sheet Pan Pizza with Corn, Tomatoes, and Sausage
Recipe: Sheet Pan Pizza with Corn, Tomatoes, and Sausage
Fresh corn, bell peppers, plum tomatoes, and hot Italian sausage top this pie.
Chilled Cucumber Soup
Recipe: Chilled Cucumber Soup
Stay cool as a cucumber this summer with this bright soup.
Grilled Stuffed Poblano Peppers
Recipe: Grilled Stuffed Poblano Peppers
These peppers are filled with gooey and hearty flavors with a smoky finish.
Field Pea Fattoush Salad
Recipe: Field Pea Fattoush Salad
This Middle Eastern dish is made with toasted pita for some crunch.
Grilled Baby Eggplant Parmesan
Recipe: Grilled Baby Eggplant Parmesan
Use fresh eggplant for these cute and convenient Parmesan boats.
Chilled Sweet Corn Soup
Recipe: Chilled Sweet Corn Soup
Make use of sweet corn in this refreshing summer soup.
Steak-and-Bell Pepper Salad
Recipe: Steak-and-Bell Pepper Salad
This main dish salad has all the fixings to keep you full.
Marinated Watermelon Tomato Salad
Recipe: Marinated Watermelon Tomato Salad
Tangy lime-ginger-mint vinaigrette is soaked up by fresh tomatoes and cubed watermelon.
Tomato-Herb Frittata
Recipe: Tomato-Herb Frittata
A lunch or breakfast winner, this frittata bursts with fresh tomato flavor.
Grilled Baby Zucchini-and-Tomato Salad
Recipe: Grilled Baby Zucchini-and-Tomato Salad
Show off baby zucchini in this take on panzanella salad.
Roasted Tomato Macaroni and Cheese
Recipe: Roasted Tomato Macaroni and Cheese
Macaroni and cheese is always a hit, but make it a summertime special by placing tomatoes on top.
Spaghetti with Marinated Tomatoes and Mozzarella
Recipe: Spaghetti with Marinated Tomatoes and Mozzarella
This recipe couldn't be easier to whip together. Start with 8 ounces of cooked pasta, stir in our Mouthwatering Marinated Tomatoes with desired amount of vinaigrette, and, as the finishing touch, add 1/2 cup small mozzarella balls. You'll love how quickly this fresh dinner recipe comes together.
BLT Salad with Buttermilk-Parmesan Dressing and Buttery Croutons
Recipe: BLT Salad with Buttermilk-Parmesan Dressing and Buttery Croutons
Bake the croutons and bacon together on the same baking sheet. This rustic salad only take 20 minutes to whip up and, trust us, the results are well worth the effort. You might be tempted to go for the store-bought stuff, but homemade buttermilk dressing will really kick this salad up a notch.
Heirloom Tomato and Chicken Toss
Recipe: Heirloom Tomato and Chicken Toss
Serve this fresh summer salad with plenty of crusty bread to soak up the flavorful tomato juices. If you can't find heirloom tomatoes near you, don't worry—this salad will be just as delicious with any ripe tomato.
Open-Faced Tomato Sandwiches with Creamy Cucumber Spread
Recipe: Open-Faced Tomato Sandwiches with Creamy Cucumber Spread
Always use a serrated knife, which cuts through the tomato's skin without damaging flesh and losing juice. These savory sandwiches are great for a casual summer cocktail party. Just slice in half to make handling just a bit easier—especially if guests are also juggling a cocktail glass.
Sesame, Tomato, and Cucumber Salad
Recipe: Sesame, Tomato, and Cucumber Salad
The vinaigrette is made with salty soy sauce, but before serving, sprinkle a pinch of flaky sea salt to add texture to the fresh tomatoes. This is probably the easiest side dish you'll come across this summer, but don't let its ease fool you—it's absolutely packed with fresh, seasonal flavor.
Mouthwatering Marinated Tomatoes
Recipe: Mouthwatering Marinated Tomatoes
This recipe makes a flavorful Tomato Vinaigrette for adding to all types of salads. Be sure to serve immediately. We love our Marinated Tomatoes tossed with spaghetti and mozzarella in our Spaghetti with Marinated Tomatoes and Mozzarella recipe or use them as a garnish in a Bloody Mary. Trust us, you won't run out of ways to serve these pretty little tomatoes.
Lady Pea-and-Corn Patties
Recipe: Lady Pea-and-Corn Patties
These meat-free patties have the perfect amount of crunch thanks to the crispy edges.
Pasta with Burst Tomatoes and Mascarpone
Recipe: Pasta with Burst Tomatoes and Mascarpone
Blister and burst tomatoes under the broiler to hide imperfections and concentrate flavor. Use extras to fill omelets or sandwiches.
Zucchini-Potato Casserole
Recipe: Zucchini-Potato Casserole
This elegant tian, a French dish of layered vegetables, is delicious warm or at room temp.
Cucumber-Basil Dressing
Recipe: Cucumber-Basil Dressing
Tomatoes, meet a new best friend.
Fried Zucchini Straws
Recipe: Fried Zucchini Straws
One bite of these Fried Zucchini Straws and you'll be hooked.
Summer Squash Casserole
Recipe: Summer Squash Casserole
Summer squash casserole is the most versatile Southern side dish. It pairs well with everything from fried chicken at a summertime Sunday lunch to roast turkey at Thanksgiving.
Farmers' Market Pasta Salad
Recipe: Farmers' Market Pasta Salad
Cook the pasta al dente (1 or 2 minutes shorter than package directions specify) so it holds its shape when tossed with the vegetables and vinaigrette. Ripe for riffs, this pasta salad recipe is also delicious with cheese-filled tortellini.
Squash Frittata
Recipe: Squash Frittata
This frittata makes a stunning presentation when plated. Fresh summer squash flavor abounds in every bite.
Pimiento Cheese-Stuffed Pickled Okra
Recipe: Pimiento Cheese-Stuffed Pickled Okra
Two Southern favorites come together to create one delicious recipe.
Mint-Champagne Shrub
Recipe: Mint-Champagne Shrub
Shrub cocktails get their tart pucker from vinegar.
Salted Caramel Strawberries
Recipe: Salted Caramel Strawberries
Simple yet elegant, these sweet and salty confections are sure to impress your guests at a party. A hint of salt added to melted caramel creates a wonderful flavor combination on top of one of summer’s best fruits. Cover with chopped mixed nuts for an extra crunch and beautiful presentation.
Strawberry Caprese Salad
Recipe: Strawberry Caprese Salad
Strawberry, basil, and mini mozzarella balls make this salad pretty and tasty.
Mexican Grilled-Corn Salad with Citrus Aioli
Recipe: Mexican Grilled-Corn Salad with Citrus Aioli
This sweet and salty corn salad can be made the night before for easy prep.