This $27 Nordic Ware Pan Is the Secret to Making Baked Goods Look So Much More Special
Even if you're not a contestant on The Great British Baking Show, home bakers know that presentation is just as important as flavor, especially when you're serving up something special for loved ones. One easy way to make baked goods look fancier than they really are is to buy a decorative baking dish—just like grandma used to have. Of course, you won't want to sacrifice practicality for design, so we suggest checking out some of Nordic Ware's top-notch decorative bakers, like this wildflower loaf pan you can get on Amazon.
It's no secret Nordic Ware is a favorite bakeware brand among Southern Living editors. One food editor says the brand makes the best sheet pans, and even more writers have been paying attention to its best-selling bundt pans. Now, we'd like to introduce you to our newest Nordic Ware find: a wildflower loaf pan that makes average cakes and breads look store-bought from the bakery.
The aluminum toffee-colored pan measures 10-by-10-by-1.5 inches and can hold up to six cups of batter. Because it's made of aluminum, you can expect it to heat evenly, remain durable, and clean easily, just like Nordic Ware's other customer-favorite bakeware.
It also features an arrangement of ferns and flowers on the bottom so when your loaf is baked you can flip it out of the pan to reveal a gorgeous spring design. Whether you're making banana bread, lemon loaf, or a sweet cake, this pan makes even the most basic recipes look elevated.
Buy It: $27.23; amazon.com
Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have made eye-catching desserts in their Nordic Ware wildflower pans (just take a look at the photos in the review section to see for yourself). Many say it's sturdy, nonstick, and turns out decorative loafs nicely.
"I have a wonderful recipe for a cake-type bread and wanted a special pan to use when making this recipe for gifts," one reviewer wrote. "The results were amazing. The pan is so well made and balanced that the cake was perfectly browned, and after cooling on a rack, it slid easily from the pan with not a crumb left in it."
For special occasions or everyday bakes, the pan instantly takes any recipe to the next level. "The design is beautiful," said another shopper. "Overall, it's a great way to upgrade a traditional loaf cake."
With Mother's Day (and the brunches that tend to come along with it) just around the corner, now's the time to add Nordic Ware's wildflower loaf pan to your collection. Pick one up from Amazon today.