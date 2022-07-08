Shoppers Say This Nordic Ware Baking Tray Is the 'Best Bacon Pan Ever'—and It's Only $16 Before Prime Day
There's nothing like adding bacon to make any dish better—but preparing it can be a pain. Frying bacon in a skillet splatters grease all over your stove, microwaving creates limp strips, and oven-baking bacon can make it turn out rubbery, if you don't have the right tools. If you want to achieve crispy bacon, the key is separating the meat from its grease as it cooks. And this Nordic Ware bacon tray does just that and more. Amazon shoppers call it the "best bacon pan ever," and it's 37 percent off before Prime Day even starts.
While Nordic Ware is best known for its detailed nonstick bakeware and bundt pans, the brand's oven crisp baking tray is also an Amazon best-seller that's loved by more than 2,600 shoppers, because it not only makes bacon, but it can also be used to bake chicken strips, fish, fries, and roasted vegetables to crispy perfection. You can even utilize the baking tray to make jerky or dried fruit.
It accomplishes those crispy edges thanks to its deep aluminum base pan, which catches all of the grease that drips from the nonstick-coated steel rack on top. Because the pan is so deep, hot air is able to circulate throughout the tray, so you don't have to flip the bacon halfway through the baking process. It's even designed with divots on all four corners to use as spouts to safely dispose of the cooled grease. The brand also recommends lining the base with aluminum foil for easy cleanup—otherwise, you can hand wash the pan and rack.
BUY IT: $15.99 (orig. $25.30); amazon.com
Shoppers praise the pan for making crispy bacon, along with chicken, fish, and veggies, while being simple to clean. "The racks let the bacon drain, [and] the pans are deep enough that I didn't have to worry about spills," one reviewer said, adding, "The pans were super easy to clean, as were the racks." Another customer even said the pan "does all the work of making anything I cook crispy and like it came out of an air fryer."
Make crispy bacon right from the oven and shop this popular Nordic Ware baking tray while it's on sale for just $16 ahead of Amazon Prime Day.