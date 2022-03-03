Psst: Nordic Ware Sells Microwave-Safe Cookware That'll Save You Time in the Kitchen
Preparing food in the microwave might be frowned upon in some circles, but it's a fast and easy way to get a meal on the table, especially on busy weeknights. That's where Nordic Ware's array of microwave-safe cookware comes in handy. There are a handful of BPA- and melamine-free plastic products from the classic bakeware brand known for its nonstick bundt pans and decorative loaf pans available to shop on Amazon, and prices start at just $7.
While it might not be your go-to every day, using the microwave to quickly cook breakfast or dinner is great in a pinch—don't worry, nobody has to know—and Nordic Ware has plenty of durable pieces to help. For instance, you can whip up hard- or soft-boiled eggs in a flash with this gadget that's earned more than 3,000 five-star reviews, or heat up bacon and sausage without the mess in this tray.
For dinner, speed up the process with a two-sided meat grill to cook or reheat food in minutes. It even comes with a lid to prevent splatters, and shoppers confirm it'll stand the test of the time. "I have been using this particular Nordic Ware plate since 1985 when I got my first microwave," one Amazon reviewer wrote. "I love it!"
There's also a best-selling tortilla warmer to finish off a homemade Mexican meal in a snap—though the brand suggests using the container to reheat breakfast favorites like pancakes and waffles, too. And you can buy a set of lidded bowls to prep, serve, and store food with ease. "Perfect for mixing, and also perfect for taking to functions like church potlucks because of the matching lids," said a shopper.
And don't forget about after dinner snacks. You can make popcorn in this plastic container that doubles as a serving bowl. Just add kernels and a little bit of oil or butter and stick it in the microwave. Pro tip: Drizzle melted butter on top for that movie theater popcorn taste.
If you're convinced to add microwavable cookware to your collection, keep scrolling to shop Nordic Ware's dishwasher-safe products now. They're sure to save you time in the kitchen, but there's no need to share how you do it. It'll be our little secret!