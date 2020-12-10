This Nordic Ware Magnolia Bundt Pan Turns Out the Most Stunning Cakes—And It's On Sale Now
Find something more Southern than a magnolia-shaped Bundt cake, we dare you. When we stumbled upon the Nordic Ware Magnolia Cast Aluminum Bundt Pan we nearly squealed with the Southerness of it all, suddenly imagining all the cranberry loafs and lemon quick breads we can turn out in the shape of our beloved bud. And don't even get us started on how perfect this is going to be for our Sweet Magnolias season two premiere watch party—even if it only consists of us, the dog, and Mama over FaceTime. BUY IT: Nordic Ware Magnolia Cast Aluminum Bundt Pan; $27.46; amazon.com
Reviewers give Nordic Ware's Magnolia Bundt Pan a star rating of 4.8 out of 5, with more than 200 fans chiming in with their love of the intrinsically Southern bakeware. The consensus: The nonstick surface keeps the release easy, and cleanup isn't quite as difficult as one would think with all of those nooks and crannies—though you should take care to hand wash with a mild soap to ensure you don't damage the nonstick coating. But what really surprised us most of all were the review photos. They're must-sees.
Even without a sprinkling of powdered sugar, the confections the Nordic Ware Magnolia Aluminum Bundt Pan turns out are absolute stunners. The layered petals with edges so defined they could be the real thing will turn Mama's head. She's going to want to know the make, model, and year of this pan ASAP and will be stunned that it's not a vintage find.
Now the tricky part is going to be deciding which recipe to try out first. Our pick for a pan this fancy is an equally fancy Lemon-Orange Pound Cake. It packs so much flavor, you might just opt to forgo the frosting in favor of letting those perfectly golden brown petals really shine. The recipe calls for a 12-cup Bundt pan, so be prepared for a smidgen of excess batter.
The 10-cup capacity will turn out cakes that look just as stunning as they taste. To keep the nonstick coating in tip-top shape, skip the dishwasher and wash by hand.
