Shoppers Love This $8 Microwavable Bacon Rack That Produces Crispy Strips Without the Mess
Whether it's topping a breakfast sandwich or sitting alongside a heap of scrambled eggs, bacon just makes a meal better. Though bacon is often oven-baked or fried on the stovetop, there's nothing easier than popping a few strips in the microwave—where, yes, you can achieve crispy and chewy results. And right now, a microwavable bacon rack that over 5,600 Amazon shoppers love is on sale for less than $8.
Nordic Ware is best known for its intricately designed bundt pans fit for any occasion, but we're turning our attention to its Bacon Rack, a plastic plate with elevated grooves to separate the bacon from its grease. It comes with a lid that prevents splatters in the microwave, and shoppers swear it creates crispy strips in minutes.
Aside from bacon, the microwave rack can also prepare hot dogs and sausages. After use, remove the grease with a paper towel or grease can to avoid damaging your sink. The rack isn't dishwasher-safe, but you can simply wash it with dish soap and water.
BUY IT: $7.22 (orig. $17); amazon.com
Shoppers praise the rack for cooking bacon to their preference without the hassle of getting out the cast iron skillet—one customer even said it's better than pan-fried bacon. Many reviewers recommend microwaving the bacon for one minute per strip to achieve a crispy texture.
"This product makes cooking bacon so much easier," one shopper wrote. "Also, it makes the crispiest turkey bacon I've ever had."
For bacon in minutes without making a mess, check out the Nordic Ware Bacon Rack With Lid while it's on sale for 58 percent off.