These $12 Nonstick Oven Liners Are the Easy Trick To Keeping the Bottom of Your Oven Clean
Some of our favorite household-cleaning hacks include the ones that help us avoid the actual cleaning as much as possible, such as tablets that refresh your washing machine without any hassle required and a mini motorized grout scrubber that eliminates hours of hands-on work. Anything that makes covering all the hard-to-clean areas in the house is a friend of ours.
Keeping the oven clean is one of those chores we tend to put off, primarily because it's time-intensive and, quite frankly, a bit annoying to do. There's often a buildup of grease left on the bottom floor or on the door, and sometimes there are stubborn areas of burnt food that gets increasingly stuck each time we use the oven. All in all, it makes for a not-so-fun afternoon of cleaning.
Well, it doesn't necessarily have to be that way. Much like how you can line your baking sheet with aluminum foil or silicone baking mats to make cleanup easier afterwards, there are oven liners that you can use to create a removable layer between food or grease that falls from the racks and the bottom of the oven. Did we mention that they're nonstick? And dishwasher-safe? And cheap?
It's a simple concept, but very effective in eliminating cleanup time and hassle, which means you're much more likely to actually keep your oven in tip-top shape. To use, you can place one of the nonstick liners along either the bottom of your oven or on a bottom rack below where you'll be cooking food. It's very important to remember that if your oven has a direct heating element on the bottom floor, you absolutely need to place the liner on a bottom rack below where you'll be cooking food. This avoids heat damage.
Many shoppers actually recommend the bottom rack as the easiest-to-remove placement option. However, it can be tricky when trying to cook too many things at once. As with any heat-related activity, proceed with caution and care.
Whenever you're ready to clean, all you need to do is pull the liner out, wipe it down, rinse, and throw in the dishwasher if desired. Done! The bottom of your oven stays clean. No more overflowing casserole dishes or dripping grease to ruin your day.
While there are many oven liners out there to shop, make sure to choose one that is free of harmful chemicals. Shop a best-selling, eco-friendly option below.
FitFabHome 3-Pack Large Nonstick Oven Liners
This set has over 16,000 Amazon reviews and comes as a set of three liners, which rings each in at around $4 per liner.
