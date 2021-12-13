I Use This Now-$11 Oil Sprayer Almost Every Time I Cook
I've always used stainless steel cookware, and although it heats evenly and is long-lasting, it's not nonstick, which had me using cooking spray on a daily basis. Cooking spray isn't an unhealthy option, but it's not always the best, either, especially the ones with a long list of ingredients. Luckily, my mom found exactly what I needed in this incredibly useful kitchen gadget, which is on sale for just $11 right now.
My mom gave me the Misto Aluminum Oil Sprayer for Christmas last year, and it's the best cooking spray alternative I've tried. It works just as well as traditional cooking spray, but gives me peace of mind knowing exactly what's coming out of the nozzle. Plus, it's super easy to use: I fill the bottle with extra virgin olive oil, pump the top until I can feel the pressure build up, and then just give it a spray.
A bonus is that it's washable and reusable, so I don't need to keep buying disposable aerosol spray cans. It's something I feel good about using on my food and cookware, and my mom and I loved it so, much we bought one as a gift for my sister-in-law, too.
Although my family primarily uses the Misto sprayer, which has more than 17,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, for nonstick cooking, you can fill it with other cooking liquids, like lemon juice, melted butter, marsala wine, or vinegar.
"What did I do before I found this thing?" wrote one five-star reviewer, who fills their multiple Misto sprayers with infused oils and vinegars. They added, "I not only use this for my roasted veggies but on my salads and proteins of all kinds. Now that they come in different colors it would be easier to have more than one. Don't fill more than half way and the pump spray takes getting used to but, it's a beautiful thing! Everyone should have one of these!"
The Misto sprayer is normally $15, but you can get it on sale for just $11. According to many reviewers, you might want to consider ordering more than one—whether they're for yourself or to give as gifts. With an Amazon Prime membership, they can arrive in as little as two days.