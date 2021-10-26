Amazon's Top-Selling Teeny-Tiny Cast-Iron Skillet Is Too Cute To Pass Up

No matter the time of year or the meal at hand, the cast-iron skillet is there to shine. Some of our favorite ways to use the cast-iron skillet include when making cornbread (it's really the only way), cobblers, pies, and baked casseroles like macaroni-and-cheese. What could be better than a warm, gooey filling with a crisp, golden crust on the outside? Well, you could shrink it down a size with a miniature cast-iron skillet.