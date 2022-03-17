These Colorful Silicone Spatulas Are Reviewer-Approved and on Sale for Only $13
Silicone spatulas are an invaluable tool to have in the kitchen. These multifunctional little helpers make safely mixing ingredients in stainless steel pans, frosting a cake, and getting the last bit of peanut butter out of a jar easier. But poorly designed silicone spatulas can fall apart over time, and it can be difficult to wade through the sheer number of options available to buy online.
More than 14,800 five-star ratings on Amazon point to a solution in the M Kitchen World Silicone Spatula Set. The four-piece set comes with a large spatula for scooping and stirring sauces, an extra-thin jar spatula, a smaller piece for frosting pastries, and a spoon-shaped spatula that makes it easy to mix and taste your dishes. They're made from nonstick, BPA-free silicone that's heat-resistant up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit. Plus, they won't take on the colors or odors of your ingredients over time and are dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup. Each spatula also comes with a pre-drilled hole at the end of the handle so you can hang it within arm's reach of your workspace.
The set comes in four different colors, and right now, the black and orange colors are on sale for up to 30 percent off, which drops the price of the orange set to just below $13.
BUY IT: Starting at $12.74 (orig. $18.20); amazon.com
Many reviewers mention that the handle design makes the spatulas comfortable to grip, with one shopper writing that the handles are "easy to grasp even when wet." They added that the M Kitchen World spatulas are "sturdier" than their older Kitchenaid models. "I don't know if I could ever need another silicone spatula at this point."
Even a short order cook who described themselves as "picky" when it comes to their kitchen utensils said, "These are a superior product." They added that the spatulas feel "not too firm [and] not too soft," in their hands while making scrambled eggs, stirring egg salad, and frosting a cake. "Perfect!"
Order the M Kitchen World Silicone Spatula Set from Amazon while it's still on sale today. And don't forget to use the digital coupon to unlock all of the savings.
