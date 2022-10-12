Lodge And "Yellowstone" Partner On New Cast Iron Skillet Collection

You might not be able to experience life as a Dutton, but now you can cook like one.

Lodge has partnered with Yellowstone to create cast iron skillets that represent "the best of American grit." Collectible and functional, each piece features a design inspired by the dysfunctional Dutton family and their fictional ranch.

The Lodge x Yellowstone collection includes two skillets inspired by the Paramount hit. The smaller, the 10.25-inch Seasoned Cast Iron Y Skillet, boasts an authentic Dutton Ranch Y design and retails for $29.95. The slightly larger option, the 12-inch Seasoned Cast Iron Steer Skillet, features a Dutton Ranch steer design and retails for $36.95.