Lodge And "Yellowstone" Partner On New Cast Iron Skillet Collection

The perfect gift for the Yellowstone fan in your life!

By
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep, Senior Staff Writer
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep, Senior Staff Writer
Published on October 12, 2022
Lodge Yellowstone Skillet
Photo: Lodge

You might not be able to experience life as a Dutton, but now you can cook like one.

Lodge has partnered with Yellowstone to create cast iron skillets that represent "the best of American grit." Collectible and functional, each piece features a design inspired by the dysfunctional Dutton family and their fictional ranch.

The Lodge x Yellowstone collection includes two skillets inspired by the Paramount hit. The smaller, the 10.25-inch Seasoned Cast Iron Y Skillet, boasts an authentic Dutton Ranch Y design and retails for $29.95. The slightly larger option, the 12-inch Seasoned Cast Iron Steer Skillet, features a Dutton Ranch steer design and retails for $36.95.

01 of 02

Yellowstone 10.25 Inch Cast Iron Authentic Y Skillet

Yellowstone 10.25 Inch Cast Iron Authentic Y Skillet
Lodge Yellowstone Y Skillet
Lodge
02 of 02

Yellowstone 12 Inch Cast Iron Steer Skillet

Yellowstone 12 Inch Cast Iron Steer Skillet
Lodge Yellowstone Steer Skillet
Lodge

Both pans come pre-seasoned with natural vegetable oil. Made in the USA, Lodge's legendary cast iron products are made to last through decades of use. They're the perfect gift for the Yellowstone fans and campfire enthusiasts alike. How they choose to clean it is up to them.

But wait, there's more! A Yellowstone-inspired digital cookbook, featuring 16 recipes made for cast iron cooking, is available free with purchase.

Season 5 of Yellowstone premieres Sunday November 13 on Paramount Network.

