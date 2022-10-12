Food and Recipes Kitchen Assistant Lodge And "Yellowstone" Partner On New Cast Iron Skillet Collection The perfect gift for the Yellowstone fan in your life! By Meghan Overdeep Meghan Overdeep Meghan is a senior staff writer at Southern Living. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017. She has never met a story she couldn't tell. Meghan is passionate about animals, current events, history, gardening, and making people smile. You can find her skiing or taking pictures of her dog.Previously, Meghan was the weddings editor for The Knot. She also worked for many years as a freelancer with bylines at InStyle, The Food Network, HGTV Magazine, Runners World, and more. She graduated from Syracuse University with a B.S. in Magazine Journalism. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on October 12, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Lodge You might not be able to experience life as a Dutton, but now you can cook like one. Lodge has partnered with Yellowstone to create cast iron skillets that represent "the best of American grit." Collectible and functional, each piece features a design inspired by the dysfunctional Dutton family and their fictional ranch. The Lodge x Yellowstone collection includes two skillets inspired by the Paramount hit. The smaller, the 10.25-inch Seasoned Cast Iron Y Skillet, boasts an authentic Dutton Ranch Y design and retails for $29.95. The slightly larger option, the 12-inch Seasoned Cast Iron Steer Skillet, features a Dutton Ranch steer design and retails for $36.95. 01 of 02 Yellowstone 10.25 Inch Cast Iron Authentic Y Skillet Yellowstone 10.25 Inch Cast Iron Authentic Y Skillet Lodge 02 of 02 Yellowstone 12 Inch Cast Iron Steer Skillet Yellowstone 12 Inch Cast Iron Steer Skillet Lodge Both pans come pre-seasoned with natural vegetable oil. Made in the USA, Lodge's legendary cast iron products are made to last through decades of use. They're the perfect gift for the Yellowstone fans and campfire enthusiasts alike. How they choose to clean it is up to them. But wait, there's more! A Yellowstone-inspired digital cookbook, featuring 16 recipes made for cast iron cooking, is available free with purchase. Season 5 of Yellowstone premieres Sunday November 13 on Paramount Network. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit