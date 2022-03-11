The Lodge Dutch Oven I Use Almost Every Day Is 33 Percent Off Right Now
A Dutch oven is arguably the most versatile tool in your kitchen, and if you're like me, you end up reaching for it almost every day. Unlike nonstick or stainless steel pots, cast iron Dutch ovens are virtually indestructible and designed to flavor food better. Well known French brands like Le Creuset and Staub cost several hundred dollars, which is why I turned to Lodge, the beloved and affordable Tennessee-based company, to buy my Dutch oven—and it's currently 33 percent off at Amazon.
I grab my Lodge Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven for everything, including soups, stews, casseroles, and yes, desserts, too. I even find myself grabbing it over most of my nonstick frying pans because it's sturdier and produces better heat retention. Even though it's a one-pot weeknight meal staple, it's also a great tool for sauteing vegetables and searing meat for appetizers and side dishes.
BUY IT: $79.90 (orig. $119.85); amazon.com
The thick-walled cast iron pot comes with a heavy-duty lid that fits snugly on top to trap heat and moisture to create perfectly browned and tender meats. It has a nonstick enameled coating that's so much easier to clean than traditional cast iron—just be sure to hand wash it and avoid using metal utensils and scrubbers that may scratch the pan.
The Dutch oven can go from the stovetop into the oven, and then straight to your table for easy dinners. It's available in 27 colors to match any kitchen decor style, and in several sizes including 1.5, 3, 4, 6, 7, and 7.5 quarts. I have the 6-quart model that's discounted to just $80 right now, and it makes batches of soup large enough for four to six servings.
It doesn't come as a surprise that the Lodge Dutch Oven is a best-seller with a near-perfect rating on Amazon—in fact more than 29,000 shoppers have given it a five-star rating. "Oh my gosh, I wish I'd invested in one of these a long time ago," one shopper said. "It is nothing like using regular pots. I don't have to turn my burners up as high, it heats so evenly—no hotspots, no burning, no cold centers."
Head to Amazon to shop the affordable cast iron Dutch oven that's always in use in my kitchen for just $80.