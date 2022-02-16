This Lodge Cast Iron Scrubber Removes Stuck-On Food Without Damaging Cookware
It's no secret that cast iron skillets are a must-have in every home cook's kitchen. The virtually indestructible cookware heats evenly and can transition from searing to sauteing, baking, and frying in a snap. They even get better with age by developing a natural nonstick coating—an alternative to chemically made nonstick coated cookware. One drawback of cast iron? It can be a little finicky to clean. Good thing Lodge makes a chainmail scrubbing pad specifically designed to scrape pans clean without scratching. And it's 20 percent off right now.
Scrubbing stuck-on crumbs from your cast iron skillet with a plastic bristle brush often won't do the trick—but this chainmail scrubber is tough on food yet gentle on metal pans. The chainmail is made from durable stainless steel, and the core is made of silicone that's easy to grip. Since the silicone core has a honeycomb-like structure, food won't get stuck in between the chainmail, making cleaning a breeze. Plus, it compresses to prevent it from scratching the pan.
You can use a gentle dish soap with the scrubber, or simply use hot water to clean your pans without removing the seasoning. And unlike plastic bristles or fragile sponges, the chainmail scrubber is almost as tough as your cast iron, so you don't have to replace it every few months. Just throw it in the dishwasher every once in a while to keep it fresh.
It's an Amazon best-seller in the cook's tools and gadget sets category with over 2,600 five-star ratings. One shopper said it's a "tremendous timesaver" when dealing with stuck-on food, while another called it the "absolute best" cast iron tool, noting how the steel is "rounded and not abrasive."
