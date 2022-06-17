The Quality of This Lodge Cast Iron Skillet 'Cannot be Matched'—and It's on Sale for $20
No one likes clutter, especially in a kitchen, so turning to products known for their versatility and simplicity is key. That's why chefs, home cooks, and food editors love cast iron. Whether you're a seasoned user of this type of pan or a novice looking to try a great tool from a trusted brand, the one you need to know much about is this customer-loved Lodge cast iron skillet that's on sale for under $20 weeks ahead of Prime Day.
Yes, in case you missed the news, Amazon announced Prime Day. It's the retailer's annual two-day discount extravaganza, and it's happening in less than a month on July 12 and 13. But Amazon is already launching deals on beloved brands and products, and the Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron 8-Inch Skillet is part of the on-sale mix.
With more than 107,000 five-star ratings, 24,300 positive reviews, and the top best-seller ranking in Amazon's Skillets category, the 8-inch skillet is one of Lodge's most popular products. The tool from the storied century old brand is a go-to for many people because you can do everything from cooking an omelet to searing a steak to baking your family's favorite recipe all in the same pan. And shoppers agree—this skillet really can do it all.
"This pan is balanced, already seasoned (although I re-seasoned it to my liking), has a good handle length, and [has] a stable cooking bottom," wrote a five-star reviewer. "If you're not cooking with cast iron yet, start," shared another shopper who has found they can cook "anything" on the skillet, including cornbread and bacon and eggs. Plus, they said when they grill steaks on the skillet, they have a "perfect sear."
The Lodge cast iron skillet has other standout features. The brand notes that it offers "superior heat retention and even cooking," which is worth highlighting because you can use the skillet in the oven, on a stove, on a grill, or even atop an open flame. Plus—and perhaps most notably—the skillet arrives pre-seasoned and ready to use.
Of course, most kitchen tools are only favorites because you can use them for years and easily clean them. The skillet meets the mark for both requirements: Simply rinse the skillet with mild soap (if you wish), immediately dry it, and rub a light layer of vegetable oil onto the pan's surface to re-season and intensify its nonstick qualities.
"I was skeptical about using a cast iron pan, but the cleanup and re-seasoning is very quick and easy," wrote a reviewer who was fearful food would stick to the bottom. They added, "The cooking quality cannot be matched by another type of pan."
Although the Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron 8-Inch Skillet has a looped handle for easy hanging, its many uses mean you will never tuck it away for very long (if at all). Experience the hype of one of Lodge's 100 years-in-the-making skillets for yourself while you can scoop it up ahead of Prime Day for 25 percent off.