Lodge Cast Iron Cookware Is Up to 55 Percent Off During Black Friday—Including the Dutch Oven I Use Every Day
If you're anything like me, you often reach for your cast iron skillets and dutch ovens over nonstick and stainless steel pans. Since they're naturally nonstick and designed to flavor food better, I tend to grab them for everything from searing steaks to frying an omelette to baking brownies. And instead of spending several hundred dollars on high-end cast iron brands like Le Creuset or Staub, I've turned my attention to the customer-loved brand Lodge—and right now, they're up to 55 percent off during Black Friday.
Best Lodge Cast Iron Black Friday Deals:
- Lodge Pre-Seasoned Skillet, $17.90 (orig. $26.68); amazon.com
- Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Reversible Griddle, $29.90 (orig. $59.80); amazon.com
- Lodge Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $79.90 (orig. $115); walmart.com
- Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Griddle, $17.90 (orig. $25.50); walmart.com
- Lodge Cast Iron Grill Pan, $19.90 (orig. $44.30); amazon.com
- Lodge Cast Iron Dual Handle Skillet Pan, $19.40 (orig. $27.99); amazon.com
- Lodge Pre-Seasoned Double Dutch Oven, $58.02 (orig. $64); amazon.com
- Lodge Enameled Cast Iron Casserole Dish, $79.90 (orig. $90); amazon.com
Right now, you can grab the best-selling cast iron skillet over 94,200 Amazon shoppers (including myself) swear-by for only $18 (usually $27). The pre-seasoned cast iron heats quickly and evenly to sear, sauté, fry, and bake just about anything. It's my favorite tool for frying chicken, sauteing vegetables, and cooking just about any breakfast food—after all, it is a Southern kitchen's bread and butter. And it comes in eight sizes, so even if you already have a cast iron skillet, another size can accommodate different dishes.
Another Lodge favorite of mine (and hundreds of other shoppers) is the enameled dutch oven—and it's on sale for 30 percent off. The 6-quart dutch oven is perfect for soups, stews, casseroles, or simply sauteing vegetables and browning meat. Now that it's fall, I've been grabbing this kitchen tool almost everyday, and it's a must-have for weeknight, one-pot family meals. Compared to the $370 5.5-quart Le Creuset dutch oven, it's a no-brainer. Plus, it comes in several beautiful colors like red, green, orange, and blue (my personal favorite).
I'm going to be taking advantage of this sale, too—and some of the items I'm adding to my cart include this 50 percent off cast iron reversible grill, the enameled cast iron casserole dish that's just $80, and the cast iron griddle on sale for $18. The reversible grill is great to use indoors during the winter months, so you can enjoy grill-marked burgers, steaks, and vegetables year-round. The flip-side of the grill is a flat-top griddle that's ideal for frying breakfast foods like eggs, hash browns, and bacon. Similar to the dutch oven, the on-sale enameled cast iron casserole dish has excellent heat retention for sauteing vegetables and simmering sauces. Lastly, I can't wait to shop the $18 cast iron griddle that's designed to make cooking pancakes, crepes, and grilled cheeses so much easier.
Keep scrolling to shop the best deals of the season on cast iron cookware at Amazon and Walmart. You don't want to miss out on these discounts up to 55 percent off.