Le Creuset Launched a New Spring Color Just in Time for Easter Entertaining
Often used as a garnish in martinis and tossed on salads, olives are both an everyday comfort food and an entertaining essential. And we're happy to report that the colorful cookware champion, Le Creuset, has taken inspiration from California olive groves and launched its new spring color: olive.
Le Creuset's most popular products, like the Round Dutch oven, cast iron skillet, and mini cocotte, are available in the new yellow-tinted color. Complete with rich ombre hues and gold knobs, the new cookware color is a beautiful kitchen addition to welcome the spring season. It goes well with both warm and cool tones, but the brand suggests pairing the colors with its chiffon pink and white pieces.
"Hints of yellow give this green a healthy glow that can complement cool tones or add a layer of fashionable nuance to warm color palettes," according to the brand's site. "Olive's green is both invigorating and restorative—a colorful invitation to taste, forage and savor the best of life around the table."
The fresh collection comes just in time for Easter, too. Since olive branches symbolize peace and abundance, we can't think of a better way to celebrate the holiday than by serving brunch with this spring-ready cookware and serveware.
Ahead, shop the high-end cookware in its latest color with favorites, like the Dutch oven, braiser, kettle, and stoneware dishes at Williams Sonoma and Le Creuset. Each piece is made of either cast iron or stoneware, and they're versatile enough to sear meat, saute vegetables, and even bake desserts. Be warned: The color is already selling out, so add the must-have kitchen items to your cart ASAP.
Related Items
Le Creuset Round Dutch Oven
A Dutch oven is a must-have in every kitchen because it's a versatile workhorse that's ideal for browning meat and sautéing vegetables. It's well-known for making weeknight one-pot meals like soups and chilis, but you can truly make just about any dish in this enameled cast iron pot. If you want to snag this in the new olive color, hurry—it's already selling out.
Le Creuset Signature Skillet
Similar to a Dutch oven, a cast iron skillet is essential for home cooks because you can take it from stovetop to oven to table. Use it to sear meat, sauté vegetables, simmer sauces, and even bake brownies. It comes pre-seasoned, and it's easy to clean with a gentle scrub brush or in the dishwasher.
Le Creuset Mini Round Cocotte
Mini cocottes are perfect for those who love to entertain because they cook and bake dishes like pot pies, French onion soup, and cobblers that are perfectly portioned for each individual. They're safe to use in the oven, broiler, microwave, dishwasher, and freezer.
Le Creuset Braiser
This braiser acts like a shallow Dutch oven that's used for roasting meat, steaming vegetables, shallow frying, baking casseroles, and more. The wide cast iron base prevents overcrowding, while the domed lid circulates steam to lock in moisture.
Le Creuset Heritage Square Baking Dishes, Set of Two
This stoneware set is ideal for just about anything you want to roast, broil, or bake in the oven. It comes with a square 5-by-5-inch baking dish and an 8-by-8 baking dish to meet your needs. Each piece is oven, broiler, microwave, dishwasher, and freezer safe, not to mention nonstick for easy cleaning.
Le Creuset Demi Kettle
Tea lovers will enjoy this carbon steel olive kettle that heats water in minutes. It features a single-tone whistle sound to alert you when the water is boiling. Plus, it's resistant to chips and stains so it'll continue to look pristine on your stovetop.
Le Creuset Stockpot
This olive stockpot can be used to make large batches of soups, sauces, chilis, and pasta. The carbon steel retains heat and boils water quickly. And it's lightweight and easy to clean with a scrub brush.
Le Creuset Mug
You can stock up on the new olive-colored mugs to elevate your morning coffee routine. The 14-ounce mug is made of stoneware to retain your beverage's hot or cold temperature. It's resistant to chips and stains, and you can just throw it in the dishwasher after each use.