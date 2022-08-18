Le Creuset's Factory to Table Sale Is Offering Up to 50% Off Select Items—But Not for Long
Le Creuset's annual Factory to Table sale event has finally arrived (online that is)! The brand that's home to some of the most iconic cookware in stunning glazed colors is offering up to 50 percent off select items right now—meaning you can get the expensive kitchenware at a much more affordable price.
Instead of flying to the Factory to Table pop-up (this year's site is in Pomona, Calif.), Le Creuset is hosting the sale event online as well for the third year in a row. The sale runs from now until August 31, but it's only available as long as the items are still in stock, so you'll want to shop sooner rather than later. Classic cookware like enameled cast iron Dutch ovens, cast iron skillets, stoneware baking dishes, and more are all on sale. There's even a pumpkin-shaped dish on sale for $16—it's the perfect serving platter for fall.
From nearly indestructible cast iron to high-quality glazed stoneware and clever kitchen gadgets, this sale is too good to miss. There are several items to score online, but we curated a list of the 10 must-buys before the sale ends. Keep reading to shop below.
Le Creuset Classic Round Dutch Oven
If you don't own a Dutch oven, this one should be the first item on your shopping list. It's made from enameled cast iron and is a versatile workhorse that can sear, sauté, braise, fry, roast, and bake just about anything. It's oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, and it's available in several colors and two sizes—2.75-quart and 4.5-quart—for up to $115 off.
Le Creuset Classic Skillet
A cast iron skillet (or two) is essential in every kitchen, and this one is enameled—meaning it provides just as much heat retention as raw cast iron, but you don't have to season it or worry about scrubbing stuck-on food bits after cooking. Just be sure to use wood or silicone utensils.
Le Creuset Square Cocotte with Lid
Think of this square cocotte as cast iron specifically made for your oven. It works to roast meats and vegetables as well as bake delicious desserts like brownies and apple crisps. And you can take $125 off when you shop now.
Le Creuset Classic Oval Dutch Oven
Another Dutch oven to consider, this one is oval instead of round, meaning it can fit slightly more in the pot. Grab it in three colors today.
Le Creuset Pumpkin Dish
If fall is your favorite season, you won't want to miss out on this pumpkin serving dish that's 39 percent off right now. Use it to serve seasonal dishes, or top it with Halloween candy or decorative felt pumpkins.
Le Creuset Classic Saucier
This enameled cast iron saucer provides unmatched heat retention and distribution to make yummy sauces, pastas, and risottos. It's also oven- and dishwasher-safe. And it's 40 percent off.
Le Creuset Sauteuse Oven
A Sauteuse oven may look no different than a Dutch oven, but they tend to be more shallow, making it easier to roast, sear, fry, or sauté meats. It has sloped sides and a large surface area that simmers and reduces sauces with ease. Hurry, the indigo color is the last one in stock for $120 off.
Le Creuset Classic Whistling Kettle
Tea and coffee lovers alike should jump on this huge deal on the classic whistling kettle that's 40 percent off right now. The quick-heating premium carbon steel glazed kettle is the perfect tool to prep your morning coffee, evening chamomile, and midday oatmeal.
Le Creuset Heritage Rectangular Dish
Every kitchen needs high-quality bakeware, and this stoneware casserole dish is versatile enough to bake weeknight meals and show-stopping desserts. The 40 percent off dish is also safe to use in the freezer, oven, broiler, microwave, and dishwasher.
Le Creuset Multicolor Espresso Mug, Set of Four
Ditch your boring coffee mugs and grab this multicolored set of espresso mugs instead. The set of four mugs only hold 3 ounces, making them ideal for the European beverage staple. The glazed stoneware is chip- and stain-resistant, and it's safe to use in the dishwasher and microwave.