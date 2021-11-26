Le Creuset Cookware Is Majorly Discounted Up to $120 Off During Black Friday

When it comes to Thanksgiving, we're used to over-indulging, and we wouldn't have it any other way. Our spread often includes a selection of at least five different sides, from potatoes to mac and cheese to delectable vegetable casseroles. And whether it's roasted, smoked, or fried, the crowning glory of the Thanksgiving feast is, of course, the turkey. But when you're feeding a crowd, there are guaranteed to be some guests with dietary restrictions. If you'll be hosting friends or family with vegetarian diets this Thanksgiving, it's crucial to provide a selection of options to satisfy their Thanksgiving cravings and expectations. We've collected over 65 recipes that prove that a vegetarian Thanksgiving doesn't have to be boring or unindulgent. Even with a vegetarian menu, your favorite dishes can still feature all the butter— it's a staple in our creamy Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes and our Homemade Green Bean Casserole. For those looking to lighten things up, we also have healthier twists on Thanksgiving classics, like our Skillet Cauliflower Mac and Cheese or Brussels Sprouts with Cornbread Croutons. But don't worry—these healthier, veggie-based dishes are still utterly decadent. With these vegetarian Thanksgiving dishes, you'll likely forget about the turkey altogether.