Le Creuset Cookware Is Majorly Discounted Up to $120 Off During Black Friday
Black Friday is finally here, and there are so many retailers serving thousands of major discounts on kitchen items right before the holiday season. When it comes to enameled cast iron and stoneware, no one does it better than Le Creuset—and you can score deals from the iconic French cookware brand up to 40 percent off.
Several retailers including Amazon and Le Creuset's own site are offering Black Friday deals on popular items. These coveted tools are always in high-demand during holiday shopping events, so we've rounded up a list of the best deals to shop while supplies last.
Black Friday Le Creuset Deals:
- Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven, $179.95 (orig. $300); amazon.com
- Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Square Skillet Grill, $118.97 (orig. $169.95); amazon.com
- Le Creuset Stoneware Rectangular Dish, $34.97 (orig. $49.95); amazon.com
- Le Creuset Noël Collection Santa Claus Oval Dutch Oven, $320 (orig. $400); lecreuset.com
- Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Rectangular Skinny Griddle, $111.97 (orig. $159.95); amazon.com
- Le Creuset Shallow Dutch Oven, $167.97 (orig. $239.95); amazon.com
- Le Creuset Noël Collection Reindeer Mug, $16 (orig. $20); lecreuset.com
- Le Creuset Stoneware Set of Four Dinner Plates, $55.97 (orig. 79.95); amazon.com
- Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Rectangular Roaster, $192.47 (orig. $274.95); amazon.com
- Le Creuset Toughened Nonstick Pro Large Frying Pan Set, $180 (orig. $240); lecreuset.com
- Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Oval Skinny Griddle, $97.97 (orig. $139.95); amazon.com
One of the best deals to look out for is on the customer-favorite sauteuse oven that's on sale for $180 (usually $300). The enameled cast iron tool heats evenly to sauté vegetables and brown meats for one-pot meals like soups and casseroles. It's available in Le Creuset's classic colors like marseille blue, cerise red, and flame orange—but they're sure to sell out fast.
Other must-have deals to take advantage of during this sale is the cast iron grill pan, which is now $119, and cast iron griddle (now $98). Both are pre-seasoned, built to last a lifetime, and deliver expertly browned and juicy meat, fish, vegetables, and of course, breakfast foods. Plus, the grill pan has raised ridges, so you can grill burgers and steaks indoors. Shop the cast iron pans for up to 30 percent off at Amazon.
Shoppers can also grab a Dutch oven that's a bit smaller than the sauteuse oven for $168 (originally $240). Both heat quickly and evenly to sear and sauté one-pot meals without sticking. And holiday cooking isn't complete without a roasting pan, and this enameled cast iron roaster is on sale for 30 percent off.
Home bakers will be excited to see the Le Creuset stoneware baking dish is on sale for 30 percent off—it's a handy square set that's made to bake anything from brownies, breads, casseroles, and holiday sides. There's also the set of four bright red stoneware dinner plates on sale for $56 to dress up your holiday table. Speaking of holiday tables, select items from Le Creuset's Noël collection are on sale for 20 percent off, including mugs, serving trays, and Dutch ovens.
Whether you're adding to your cast iron collection or shopping for holiday gifts, these Le Creuset deals are not to be missed. Discounts this good won't last long, so be sure to add to cart before they sell out.