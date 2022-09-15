Le Creuset Just Released The Cutest Pumpkin-Shaped Cookware To Get You Ready For Fall
Summer may not technically be over, but many of us are already in the mood for warm cider and pumpkin spice everything. Even Le Creuset wants to help you prepare for fall and all of the holiday festivities to come with its new Autumn Collection, which is filled with charming pumpkin-inspired kitchen accessories.
Leave it to one of our favorite chef-loved French brands to create seasonal cookware that's equally eye-catching and functional. The collection's versatile muted colors bring Le Creuset's signature glossy finishes to life, while the heirloom-quality premium materials make it well worth the splurge. With solid enamelware constructed to mimic our favorite seasonal gourds, you'll surely want to leave these adorable pieces where everyone can see them.
If you're in the market for cookware that can double as holiday decor, you're in luck. With this new collection of seasonally-inspired enamelware, you can elevate fall comfort foods for potlucks and family gatherings from now through Thanksgiving, and for years to come.
Pumpkin Cocotte
Ready to give your Dutch oven collection an autumnal upgrade? Create restaurant-quality dishes with an all-in-one, 4-quart enameled cast iron cocotte. This versatile kitchen workhorse is dishwasher-safe and evenly distributes and retains heat to keep your cuisines moist and tender. Better yet, the interior porcelain enamel is easy to clean and requires no seasoning. The pumpkin cocotte is available in fun hues like sea salt blue, meringue cream, and persimmon orange.
Mini Pumpkin Cocotte
Keeping your tiny soufflés consistent is easy with this adorable gourd-shaped cocotte, the highly durable mini version of the original Pumpkin Cocotte. Use it to liven up individual-sized desserts and make the ultimate Dutch baby in temperatures up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. Thanks to the gorgeous nonporous glaze finish, you don't need to worry about scratches or stains while you cook—and you can even toss it in the dishwasher when finished. This style is available in sea salt blue, meringue cream, persimmon orange, and matte white.
Pumpkin Casserole
You'll want to cook and serve your favorite pies, cheesy casseroles, and baked pastas in this pretty dish. The 2-quart stoneware maintains an even temperature for perfectly browned pie crusts, and it's also safe for freezer and microwave use. The lid locks in moisture, keeping meals warm from oven to table and allowing you to easily store savory leftovers. Shop it in sea salt blue, meringue cream, persimmon orange, or matte white.