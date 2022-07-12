Le Creuset Cookware Is on Sale for Up to $150 Off During Amazon Prime Day
There are so many deals to score during the annual Amazon Prime Day sale event, but we can't help but notice that some of the best discounts are on one brand: Le Creuset. The coveted French cookware brand holds the keys to must-have cast iron, bakeware, and tableware for home cooks. But the high-quality items are expensive, with some pieces costing a few hundred dollars each, so be sure to take advantage of the sale while it lasts.
Shop Le Creuset Amazon Prime Day Deals:
- Le Creuset Signature Sauteuse Oven, $239.95 (orig. $300)
- Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Oval Fish Skillet, $180 (orig. $270)
- Le Creuset Toughened Nonstick Shallow Casserole Braiser, $99 (orig. $160)
- Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Chef's Oven, $249.95 (orig. $400)
- Le Creuset Stoneware Mini Cocotte, $19.95 (orig. $26.05)
This year, we have our eyes on the sauteuse oven (a shallow version of the Dutch oven) that's 20 percent off, bringing the price down to $240. You can use it to sear meats, sauté vegetables, and whip up one-pot comfort meals. And if you think it's exclusive to winter dishes like soup, think again—it easily makes sauces, taco meat, risottos, cakes, and more.
Other cookware essentials on sale include the cast iron oval fish skillet for $90 off, the nonstick casserole braiser for 38 percent off, and the cast iron oven for $250. With these tools, you can bake lasagnas, sear steaks, and grill vegetables right from your kitchen. And don't miss out on tabletop staples like the Le Creuset mini cocottes for just $20.
Whether you're updating your cookware or scoring wedding gifts at a discount, these Le Creuset deals won't last for much longer, so be sure to add them to your cart ASAP.
Le Creuset Signature Sauteuse Oven
Made to brown, braise, and roast meats as well as sauté vegetables and simmer sauces, this sauteuse oven is perfect for one-pot meals. It's available in 11 colors and it's 20 percent off.
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Oval Fish Skillet
A cast iron skillet is a crucial part of any cookware collection, and this pre-seasoned one provides top-notch heat distribution and retention. While its wide and shallow structure is designed for fish, you can use it for meats, veggies, and eggs, too. The enameled base comes in several colors, and it's available in four sizes, starting at $180.
Le Creuset Toughened Nonstick Casserole Braiser
The Le Creuset nonstick-coated braiser is on sale for 38 percent off. It heats up quickly and evenly, and is designed to make weeknight meals without the mess. Plus, it's only $99 now.
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Chef's Oven
Similar to a Dutch oven, this enameled cast iron chef's oven comes with a glass lid instead of a cast iron one to circulate steam and return moisture to the food. The enamel is resistant to scratches, chips, and stains—and it doesn't require seasoning. Get it now for $150 off.
Le Creuset Stoneware Mini Cocotte
Whether you need a set of pinch bowls or a vessel to serve French onion soup or chocolate mousse, this mini cocotte does it all. They're safe to use in the oven, broiler, microwave, dishwasher, and freezer—and they're only $20 right now.