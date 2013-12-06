Lasagna has long been a family-favorite dinner. It's budget-friendly, easy to make, kid-approved, and of course, oh-so-delicious. Like other comforting casseroles we've been making for decades, lasagna will be a forever go-to at dinnertime. With these homemade lasagna recipes, you can be sure your family will never ask to remove it from the supper rotation. If you're in need of a vegetarian lasagna recipe, our Spinach Ravioli Lasagna or Fresh Vegetable Lasagna are tasty options that don't slack on hearty flavor. If you need a hands-off lasagna recipe, try our slow-cooker recipes like our Sausage and Squash Lasagna and our Chicken-and-Spinach Lasagna. If you're looking for a classic, no-fail meat lasagna recipe, try out our recipe for Vanessa's Make-Ahead Beefy Lasagna. The kids will never realize that our Healthy Turkey Lasagna is lighter than the old-school recipe, and your family won't miss the vintage green bean casserole when you show up to Thanksgiving with our Green Bean Lasagna in tow. Because we can't get enough of lasagna layers around here, we even have a dessert lasagna recipe for you. These easy lasagna recipes make for great weeknight dinners that even the pickiest eaters will love.