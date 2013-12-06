19 Lasagna Recipes Your Family Will Never Get Tired Of
Lasagna has long been a family-favorite dinner. It's budget-friendly, easy to make, kid-approved, and of course, oh-so-delicious. Like other comforting casseroles we've been making for decades, lasagna will be a forever go-to at dinnertime. With these homemade lasagna recipes, you can be sure your family will never ask to remove it from the supper rotation. If you're in need of a vegetarian lasagna recipe, our Spinach Ravioli Lasagna or Fresh Vegetable Lasagna are tasty options that don't slack on hearty flavor. If you need a hands-off lasagna recipe, try our slow-cooker recipes like our Sausage and Squash Lasagna and our Chicken-and-Spinach Lasagna. If you're looking for a classic, no-fail meat lasagna recipe, try out our recipe for Vanessa's Make-Ahead Beefy Lasagna. The kids will never realize that our Healthy Turkey Lasagna is lighter than the old-school recipe, and your family won't miss the vintage green bean casserole when you show up to Thanksgiving with our Green Bean Lasagna in tow. Because we can't get enough of lasagna layers around here, we even have a dessert lasagna recipe for you. These easy lasagna recipes make for great weeknight dinners that even the pickiest eaters will love.
17 Lasagna Recipes Your Family Will Never Get Tired Of
Lasagna Roll Ups
Recipe: Lasagna Roll Ups
Canned artichokes give the rich filling its meaty heft. Feel free to sub sautéed 'shrooms or spinach.
Vanessa's Make-Ahead Beefy Lasagna
Recipe: Vanessa's Make-Ahead Beefy Lasagna
A container of refrigerated pesto adds distinctive flavor to this basic beef-and-cheese lasagna, and the unbaked lasagna can be frozen for up to three months.
Zucchini-and-Spinach Lasagna
Recipe: Zucchini-and-Spinach Lasagna
Pack your farmers' market favorites in this vegetarian lasagna. Fresh basil, zucchini, and spinach are baked with both ricotta and flavored cream cheese for a hearty casserole. No-boil lasagna noodles will help you get this dish on the table in no time
Fresh Vegetable Lasagna
Recipe: Fresh Vegetable Lasagna
This vegetable lasagna showcases a plethora of fresh veggies from zucchini, to mushrooms, to red and yellow bell peppers.
Spinach-Ravioli Lasagna
Recipe: Spinach-Ravioli Lasagna
This top-rated spinach-ravioli lasagna uses convenience items, like store-bought pesto sauce, jarred Alfredo sauce, and frozen cheese-filled ravioli, to deliver a delicious main dish with little time and effort on your part.
Extra-Easy Lasagna
Recipe: Extra-Easy Lasagna
When we say easy lasagna, we mean easy lasagna. You don't even have to cook the noodles for this speedy yet impressive pasta dinner.
Heavenly Chicken Lasagna
Recipe: Heavenly Chicken Lasagna
This recipe is the ultimate creamy and satisfying comfort food. It's the perfect meal on a chilly night.
Classic Lasagna
Recipe: Classic Lasagna
This classic lasagna is just that: A timeless, comforting, go-to lasagna recipe. It first ran in our May 1982 issue, and it stands strong today.
Healthy Turkey Lasagna
Recipe: Healthy Turkey Lasagna
This leaner lasagna has all the hearty flavor you love with less of the calories and fat (psst…the kids will never know).
Green Bean Lasagna
Recipe: Green Bean Lasagna
Your favorite layered lasagna meets your favorite old-school green bean casserole in this fun mashup.
Mexican Lasagna
Recipe: Mexican Lasagna
Corn tortillas act as the noodles and enchilada sauce stands in for tomato sauce in this kid-friendly lasagna recipe that will switch up your Taco Tuesday regimen.
Sausage and Squash Lasagna
Recipe: Sausage and Squash Lasagna
This beautiful lasagna comes together with the help of your slow cooker—you don't even have to cook the noodles.
Homemade Baked Lasagna
Recipe: Homemade Baked Lasagna
Cheese lovers, you're welcome. This oh-so-comforting lasagna recipe is filled with four types of cheese and other Italian favorites like ground beef, basil, and garlic.
Spinach Lasagna
Recipe: Spinach Lasagna
If you're trying your hand at Meatless Mondays, look no further than this lasagna recipe to fill your family up.
Chicken-and-Spinach Lasagna
Recipe: Chicken-and-Spinach Lasagna
This creamy lasagna recipe has an easy, store-bought ingredient list and is made with the hands-off help of your slow cooker.
Zucchini Lasagna
Recipe: Zucchini Lasagna
Celebrate the best of summer's fresh zucchini with this fresh lasagna recipe that's pretty enough for company but easy enough for a weeknight.
Sheet Pan Vegetable Lasagna
Recipe: Sheet Pan Vegetable Lasagna
With spinach, zucchini, and squash all layered into this dish, you can enjoy the healthy benefits of vegetables masked by hearty lasagna flavor.
Butternut Squash Lasagna
Recipe: Butternut Squash Lasagna
The sweet, nutty flavor of Butternut Squash melds with the cheesy goodness of this lasagna. The best part about this recipe is that you can make it ahead and freeze until ready to eat.
Chocolate Lasagna
Recipe: Chocolate Lasagna
So maybe this isn't the kind of lasagna recipe you came here for, but we promise this vintage layered dessert is going to be your new standby for potlucks and holidays.